Dayton, OH

Dayton police asking for help identifying suspect in porch theft

By WHIO Staff
 7 days ago
DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect who stole a package off a porch.

According to police, surveillance video shows an older man riding a bicycle with a trailer who stole a package off the porch of a home in the 500 block of E. Second St. on around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 13.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or knows anything about this crime is asked to call Dayton PD at 937-333-COPS.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

