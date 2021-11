An Ellensburg doctor repeatedly sold COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to residents across Washington, in some cases with no questions asked, a KING 5 investigation found. Editor’s Note: The four undercover journalists who were issued mask and vaccine exemptions as part of this KING 5 investigation are not using the exemptions. One of the reporters who went undercover for this investigation is an author of this story.

