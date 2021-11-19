'I think we’ve got what it takes': Michigan State geared up for showdown against Ohio State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – No one around Michigan State’s football program will say now that last year’s 52-12 loss to Ohio State was a seminal moment. But it sure felt like it then.

“I’m not about this long-term (rebuilding) deal,” Tucker said with fire, shortly after the defeat. “We need to get something done right now. … Recruiting, we need to grind that out, be relentless on that front as well. Because, quite frankly, I believe we’re better than this.”

The roster reconstruction was already in the works. “Compete to play, compete to stay” had been Tucker’s motto for months, years even, dating back to his NFL days. Still is, his players will tell you. But that was the first time the rest of us perhaps realized his impatience.

“There’s urgency in the program,” quarterback Payton Thorne said this week, ahead of the Spartans’ date with the Buckeyes in Columbus, this time with a Big Ten championship on the line. Thorne replaced an injured Rocky Lombardi last December at Spartan Stadium and has never given up the job.

Everything Tucker said had to be done that day — and done immediately — has taken place. A program reboot only possible in these times.

“The transfer portal gave us that opportunity and we tried to take best advantage of it as we could,” MSU defensive coordinator Scottie Hazelton reiterated Tuesday. “And I think that’s something that’s here to stay.”

Michigan State's Payton Thorne, right, talks with Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after the game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Tucker wouldn’t call the Buckeyes a measuring stick this week. “The measuring stick is the standard I have for the team and what my expectations are,” he said.

But Ohio State is the standard in the Big Ten and, for MSU, has been THE program it has had to overcome to achieve its dreams over the last decade. On Dec. 5 of last season, the Spartans didn’t come close to measuring up.

There’s been massive progress since — roster additions, player development and winning. Lots of winning. But there’s winning games and then there’s beating Ohio State. Everyone knows the difference.

Beating the Buckeyes is how the Spartans won Big Ten titles in 2013 and ’15. Losing to the Buckeyes has been a large part of their story since.

In 2017, when the Spartans looked like they might be on the cusp of something, the Buckeyes dismantled them , 48-3. Their close loss in 2018, a 7-6 game in the third quarter, made MSU believe it had the goods to take down the Buckeyes in 2019. In 2019, when things fell apart after legitimately challenging the Buckeyes for a quarter-plus, the season also fell apart. That was MSU's measuring stick that season. They didn’t need to know anything else. They’d fallen short.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, center, is tackled by Michigan State defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk, left, and defensive back Josiah Scott during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 34-10. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Jay LaPrete, AP

Going way back, in 2005, it was John L. Smith’s famed halftime interview after the Spartans lost control at Ohio State that planted the seed that Smith might not be the guy to lead Michigan State. Seven years earlier, the Spartans’ 28-24 win at No. 1-ranked Ohio State, as four-touchdown underdogs, gave Mchigan State's players the confidence that they could be more as a program, which set the stage for the 1999 season.

Michigan is Michigan State’s rival and, once upon time, also its measuring stick. But you can’t measure yourself against a program you’ve beaten 10 times in 14 years, a program that, since Mark Dantonio first took over, has never stood in the way of you and anything substantive. Take 2013, for example: That 29-6 destruction of the Wolverines was simply cathartic. The 34-24 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten championship game, that was the game — one of the signature wins in the history of Spartans football and, arguably, along with the 2015 win in Columbus, one of the two signature wins of the Dantonio era.

But since …

“I've played them five times, and I've lost every time,” sixth-year senior offensive lineman Luke Campbell said of Ohio State. Campbell, who’s from the Columbus area, spoke in front of the entire team at the end of Monday’s practice.

“I just talked about the importance of this game,” Campbell continued. “I mean, this game is the determining factor for us. If we want to make it to the Big Ten championship, we’ve got to beat this team right ahead of us. … I truly believe in this team. I think we’ve got what it takes.”

Teammates said that Campbell, who started against the Buckeyes at right tackle in 2017 and left guard in 2019, also told them to go back and watch the film from the games in 2013 and 2015.

“Just to educate them on what was going on and what we’ve done around here,” senior safety Xavier Henderson said.

Henderson was a recruit when Michigan State was winning big. Same for Campbell, who arrived in the summer of 2016, at the height of Camelot in East Lansing, when no one knew what was coming.

This year’s team — albeit against long odds — has a chance to put the Spartans back in that place. And, to do it, per usual, they have to go through Ohio State.

Whether Michigan State would be in this position without being squashed by the Buckeyes in such revealing fashion last December, I don’t know. But the Buckeyes made the Spartans’ warts plain as day.

“We still have a sick taste in our mouth,” senior Connor Heywardsaid.

