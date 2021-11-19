ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

The Magic of That Goal

By Son Heung-min
 7 days ago

Son Heung-min’s incredible goal against Burnley was...

101 WIXX

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

(Reuters) – RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday’s Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his...
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Marco Rose Gives a Squad Update before the Wolfsburg Match

After a... challenging midweek result, Dortmund will look to bounce back against VfL Wolfsburg with a strong result before the match against Bayern Munich. Dortmund needs a positive result to keep pace with Bayern, and a strong Wolfsburg side will present a challenge for a team that is currently a bit down in the dumps. Today, Marco Rose provided a squad update which, while a bit unclear, hopefully shows that our injury crisis is beginning to ease.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool ‘target Chelsea star Christian Pulisic’ as cover for African Cup of Nations

What the papers sayManchester United pair Anthony Martial and Donny Van De Beek have stepped down their plans to leave Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports the Daily Mail. One name that is still linked with a move away from the club is Jesse Lingard, regardless of who takes the hot seat at the club.Christian Pulisic‘s future at Chelsea is increasingly uncertain, the Daily Express says, as Liverpool look to bolster their attack. Pulisic is said to be increasingly unsure over his role under Thomas Tuchel and the Merseyside giants could see him as a solution...
PREMIER LEAGUE
whbl.com

Soccer-Toronto name Bradley as head coach

TORONTO (Reuters) – Toronto FC named Bob Bradley as head coach and sporting director on Wednesday in hopes one of the most successful coaches in the history of North American soccer can help turnaround the struggling Major League Soccer club. Bradley, the father of Toronto captain Michael Bradley, mutually agreed...
MLS
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel rejects suggestion Chelsea are a defensive team after Juventus rout

Thomas Tuchel has dismissed Chelsea’s typecasting as a defensive team after the Blues inflicted Juventus’ heaviest-ever Champions League defeat.Chelsea hammered the Turin giants 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night to leapfrog the Italians in Group H.Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Timo Werner all hit the net as Chelsea switched from suffocating Juve to tearing Massimiliano Allegri’s men apart.Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino recently described 2021 Champions League winners Chelsea as a “defensive team, they play in transition and on the counter”.But Tuchel had no interest in that characterisation, especially after the Blues took their tally to 24...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sheffield United set to move on from Slavisa Jokanovic

Sheffield United are set to announce the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role, the PA news agency understands.The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic’s exit is expected to be confirmed on Thursday.Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Chris Wilder’s permanent replacement.The Serbian won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.The Blades won their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe set to make Newcastle dugout debut at Arsenal

Eddie Howe will be in the Newcastle United dugout for the first time when they head for Arsenal on Saturday after recovering from his bout of Covid-19.The 43-year-old, who tested positive for coronavirus on the eve of his first game in charge against Brentford, returned a negative test on Friday morning.He will be allowed to resume his role as the Magpies’ new head coach with his symptoms having been traced back to earlier last week.Assistant Jason Tindall has revealed his long-time friend was unwell at the beginning of this week, but has improved significantly since.Tindall said: “You’re always worried when...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham: What can Antonio Conte try to fix current problems?

Antonio Conte said he is not a “magician” after the size of his task at Tottenham Hotspur was laid bare by Thursday night’s Europa Conference League embarrassment.Spurs, Champions League finalists two-and-a-half years ago, were beaten by Slovenian minnows NK Mura – the lowest ranked club in the third-tier European competition who were only formed in 2012 and had lost all four of their previous games.Here, we take a look at some of the tricks he has to pull off to turn Tottenham into a force.Can he get some players to produce a disappearing act in the January transfer window?Conte could...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte ‘happy to stay at Tottenham’ despite ‘level not so high’ after Mura embarrassment

Antonio Conte says he is not a “magician” and now understands the size of the job on his hands at Tottenham after they suffered one of the most embarrassing nights in their history.Conte watched on as his 10-man side were beaten 2-1 by Slovenian minnows NS Mura – the lowest-ranked team in the Europa Conference League who had lost all four of their previous games.Spurs went down to Amadej Marosa’s stoppage-time goal after Harry Kane had earlier cancelled out Tomi Horvat’s shock opener.Conte, who was appointed to replace Nuno Espirito Santo three weeks ago, has been tasked with taking Tottenham...
PREMIER LEAGUE

