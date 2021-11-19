ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NY Times denounces ruling temporarily blocking publication of Project Veritas memos

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Hfgh_0d21a4i000

The New York Times denounced a judge’s ruling that temporarily blocks the newspaper from publishing stories based on internal documents from the conservative group Project Veritas.

New York state Supreme Court Justice Charles D. Wood ruled on Thursday that the newspaper “shall immediately sequester, protect, and refrain from further disseminating or publishing any of Plaintiff Project Veritas’ privileged materials in the possession of” the newspaper or its counsel.

Wood added that the Times and its counsel "shall cease further efforts to solicit or acquire Plaintiff Project Veritas’ attorney-client privileged materials.”

Dean Baquet, executive editor of the Times, blasted the judge's order, saying in a statement, "This ruling is unconstitutional and sets a dangerous precedent. When a court silences journalism, it fails its citizens and undermines their right to know."

“The Supreme Court made that clear in the Pentagon Papers case, a landmark ruling against prior restraint blocking the publication of newsworthy journalism. That principle clearly applies here. We are seeking an immediate review of this decision," he added.

Bruce Brown, the executive director for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, called the ruling "an outrageous affront to the First Amendment."

The move comes as Project Veritas on Wednesday filed a motion in an effort to block the newspaper from publishing more articles based on the group's internal memos, according to The Washington Post.

A story published earlier this month by the Times cited documents that it said pointed to “an interest in using tactics that test the boundaries of legality and are outside of mainstream reporting techniques.”

The Times story did not say how the newspaper got access to the materials. A lawyer for the newspaper denied to the Post this week that the memos were "obtained improperly."

The Times is in the midst of a defamation lawsuit filed by Project Veritas regarding a story the newspaper published last year on a video that included allegations of voter fraud.

Libby Locke, an attorney representing Project Veritas, argued that the content of the internal documents that the Times publicized are protected by attorney-client privilege.

“New York courts routinely issue orders that prohibit or limit a litigant from disseminating materials that are protected by the attorney-client privilege, by trade secret law, or that implicate serious privacy interests,” Locke said in a statement.

“Moreover, the Order To Show Cause is exceedingly limited—it does not ask that the Court restrict The Times ability to write about Veritas. It simply asks that The Times sequester and not further disseminate Veritas’ attorney-client privileged materials—particularly given that they relate to the very issues in the lawsuit,” she added.

James O’Keefe, the founder of Project Veritas, claimed that the newspaper was trying to have it “both ways,” though freedom of press advocates also blasted Wood’s ruling.

“While the principles of prior restraint do not apply to an order regarding attorney-client materials the Times’ already published during our defamation litigation, perhaps Mr. Baquet could explain why his paper has not applied these high minded standards to its coverage of the DOJ raids against Project Veritas,” O’Keefe said in a statement. “The paper needs to decide if it is in favor of press freedom for all, or only itself, because it can't have it both ways.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
The Hill

Countries race to ban travel from southern Africa over new variant fears

Countries around the world are racing to ban travel from southern Africa after health officials identified a new COVID-19 variant that they warn may be vaccine-resistant. The head of the European Commission announced Friday that the governing body will propose banning travel from the southern African region to its member states due to uncertainty over the new variant.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baquet
Person
Bruce Brown
NBC News

Dow closes down 900 points as new Covid variant sparks market sell-off

U.S. stocks fell aggressively on Black Friday after a new Covid-19 variant was found in South Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 905 points, or 2.5 percent, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 2.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. The Dow was down more than 1,000 points at session lows. Friday was a shortened trading day, with U.S. markets closing at 1 p.m. ET because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Freedom#Ny Times#The New York Times#Pentagon#Rcfp#The Washington Post
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

393K+
Followers
47K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy