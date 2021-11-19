ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Dutton Rules Podcast: Why Jimmy’s Plot Line Is Really Important

By Billy Dukes
Taste of Country
Taste of Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone underdog Jimmy (Jefferson White) looks to be headed south for a long stay at the 6666 Ranch in Texas. We may not hear from him for awhile, and another character could be joining him before too long. That's just one topic discussed during Ep. 2 of Dutton Rules:...

tasteofcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wide Open Country

'Yellowstone' Recap: Who's Behind the Attack on the Duttons?

Episode three of Yellowstone season four had it all: tense shopping trips at western outlet stores, lovelorn ranch hands, arguments with California llama farmers (?) and an Old West-style shootout. Following last week's two-episode premiere, the Duttons continue their quest for vengeance and wrestle with trauma. Read on for our four main takeaways from this episode of Yellowstone.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cinema Blend

Why Yellowstone's Rainwater Is Playing Nice With Both John Dutton And Caroline Warner, According To Gil Birmingham

Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn't yet watched the latest episode of Yellowstone Season 4!. When it comes to opposing John Dutton and his expansive Yellowstone ranch, most characters come at the family head-on, with the mysterious new Riggins character the latest to make such an explosive attempt. And just look at where that dude’s entire crew is: in the same place as Roarke, both of the Beck brothers, Wade Morrow, etc. So while Gil Birmingham’s local leader Thomas Rainwater isn’t at all on the Duttons’ team, or that of any other greedy land-grabbers in the area, as it were, he’s also knows how to avoid battles he can’t walk away from. But it looks like things are going in Rainwater’s favor in Season 4, as he’s now in good graces (of sorts) with both John and Market Equities’ newly introduced head honcho, Caroline Warner.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Asbille
Person
Taylor Sheridan
Person
Ryan Bingham
CinemaBlend

As Divorce With Brandon Blackstock Continues, Kelly Clarkson Reveals The Private Way She Often Grieves

Kelly Clarkson’s divorce battle with Brandon Blackstock has been difficult, to say the least. It has been turbulent for the former couple as issues like co-parenting their two children and their shared properties have come into play. Of course, going through such a rough time would be emotional for anyone, but Clarkson (by her admission) tends to be a very emotional person even without such provocations. Despite putting her feelings on public display countless times already, the pop star also needs some solitude to deal with her current situation, and has opened up about how often she grieves in private.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Brady Bunch’: Here’s Why Cindy Was Played By a Different Actress in ‘A Very Brady Christmas’

After The Brady Bunch series ended in 1974, fans missed their favorite television family and all of their easily-solved antics. Thankfully, the Brady’s returned in a couple of special reunions in the 80s, though many noticed that a few key cast members were missing. In A Very Brady Christmas, fans weren’t looking at the same Cindy that wore her hair in curls all those years ago. Instead of Susan Olsen on the set, it was Jennifer Runyon. And though she shared the same blonde hair as Olsen, she just wasn’t America’s sweetheart.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dutton Rules Podcast#Jimmy Lrb#Inside
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Khloe Kardashian Faces Lawsuit for Using Photos of Bella Hadid in Good American

The Kardashian family is once again in some legal trouble. Khloe Kardashian is facing a lawsuit from a photographer after using a photo of Bella Hadid wearing Good American jeans without the proper authorization. InTouch reports that Alo Photography is suing Kardashian for "copyright infringement" after she shared a photo of Hadid in 2017.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
The Independent

Gared O’Donnell death: Planes Mistaken for Stars singer dies aged 44

Gared O’Donnell, the singer and guitarist for post-hardcore band Planes Mistaken for Stars, has died aged 44.News of the musician’s death was announced by his band via their Instagram page. In August last year, O’Donnell told fans he had been diagnosed with Stage 3 oesophageal cancer. In a statement and GoFundMe campaign that coincided with O’Donnell’s announcement, the band’s manager said the cancer was inoperable.O’Donnell continued to be open with fans about his illness, regularly posting updates from the band’s Instagram page.“It is impossible to express the depth of sorrow in which we must announce that Gared O’Donnell, our brother,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy