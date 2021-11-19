Dutton Rules Podcast: Why Jimmy’s Plot Line Is Really Important

Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn't yet watched the latest episode of Yellowstone Season 4!. When it comes to opposing John Dutton and his expansive Yellowstone ranch, most characters come at the family head-on, with the mysterious new Riggins character the latest to make such an explosive attempt. And just look at where that dude’s entire crew is: in the same place as Roarke, both of the Beck brothers, Wade Morrow, etc. So while Gil Birmingham’s local leader Thomas Rainwater isn’t at all on the Duttons’ team, or that of any other greedy land-grabbers in the area, as it were, he’s also knows how to avoid battles he can’t walk away from. But it looks like things are going in Rainwater’s favor in Season 4, as he’s now in good graces (of sorts) with both John and Market Equities’ newly introduced head honcho, Caroline Warner.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO