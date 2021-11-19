ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

"I Still Have the Feeling He Can Do Better!" - Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Star Defender's Current Form

By Adam Booker
CityXtra
CityXtra
 7 days ago

Much has been made of the scintillating form of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo this season.

The 27-year-old has cemented himself as one of Europe's top players in the position, despite often playing at left-back, while being a natural right-back.

The Portuguese international has displayed world-class attacking ability from the flank, with a staggering tally of two goals and three assists in four UEFA Champions League appearances this season.

Speaking ahead of Manchester City's Premier League showdown with Everton this weekend, the Catalan praised the full-back's start to the season, while pointing out that the former Juventus man may still have another level to find.

"Of course he is playing really well [Cancelo]. Consistent. His physicality, he can recover really well and play three times a week," Guardiola said in his press conference.

He continued, "But still I have the feeling he can do better. Hopefully, he is open to accept that and we can move forward."

Cancelo's form at the beginning of the 2021/22 campaign may have come as a surprise to some after the defender lost his spot in the team to Oleksandr Zinchenko towards the tail-end of the 2020/21 season.

Some even speculated that Cancelo's time at the Etihad could be winding down, in disappointing fashion.

This season, the Portuguese has cemented himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for Pep Guardiola. And if his performances can only get better, as Guardiola says, English football will have to be on high alert.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

"I Was A Striker When I Began" - Man City Star Explains Why He Switched From Being Striker to Defender

The 24-year-old joined Manchester City from Benfica for a reported fee of £65 million, and immediately slotted into Pep Guardiola's backline. The Portugal international's signing raised eyebrows across the division, as many City fans were disappointed that City had not instead secured the signature of Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
chatsports.com

Raheem Sterling 'would consider a loan move to Barcelona if out of favour Manchester City star is still not a regular starter by January' - but forward is 'committed to winning back his spot under Pep Guardiola'

Raheem Sterling could be open to a loan move to Barcelona if he fails to cement a regular place in the Manchester City starting XI by January. The Catalan giants have made no secret of their desire to sign the England forward, whose game time has been reduced under Pep Guardiola this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola confident Cancelo ready for more challenges

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned Joao Cancelo not to rest on his laurels. The 27-year-old former Juventus defender was signed primarily as a right-back in 2019 but showed his ability to play on the opposite flank on a number of occasions last season. “Of course he's playing really...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#Man City#Uefa Champions League#Portuguese#Everton#Catalan#Juventus#English
chatsports.com

Kevin De Bruyne reveals Pep Guardiola sometimes FORGETS to tell his Manchester City players the starting line-up because he's so fired up

Pep Guardiola's pumped up and passionate pre-match speeches contain a mountain of tactical instructions, but Kevin De Bruyne revealed he often omits the line-up. The Spaniard's approach has landed him three Premier League titles since arriving back in 2016, and his eccentric style was exposed to English fans in Amazon's All or Nothing series.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola: Cancelo playing like Lahm

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has likened to Joao Cancelo to his former Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm. Like Lahm, who won every trophy including the World Cup and Champions League, the versatile Cancelo can operate at right or left-back and could eventually follow the German legend into midfield. "Right...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Pep Guardiola interview: Man City boss on why he is a better manager than in his Barcelona days and the need for no more slips in this toughest of title races

As Xavi Hernandez prepares to take charge of Barcelona for the first time, his former midfield partner, manager and mentor is reflecting on his own special moment. "I remember I was nervous, I was anxious but I was confident," Pep Guardiola tells Sky Sports. He remembers the score too. "We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Pep Guardiola's First Ever Manchester City XI: Where Are They Now?

Sunderland at home in the Premier League to be precise. It was a Sunderland side managed by the now-thriving David Moyes, featuring a whole host of familiar names who have gone on the pursue very different careers since, including the likes of Patrick van Aanholt, Jack Rodwell, and Fabio Borini.
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Relentless Pep Guardiola insists he will demand more from Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo as he claims the flying full back 'can do better' and is 'open to accept it' despite his excellent start to the season

Pep Guardiola will continue to demand more from Joao Cancelo despite the full back's excellent start to the Premier League season. The Portuguese has shone in the left back slot, with his movements forward and into midfield adding a dimension to the champions' play that few rivals can match. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Official: RB Leipzig vs Man City to be Held Behind Closed Doors

Match-day six in this season's Champions League has all the makings of a classic if results fall in a certain way. Manchester City only need a point to progress to the Round of 16, but a loss to Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday will move them off top spot going into a crucial clash with RB Leipzig.
UEFA
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
205
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy