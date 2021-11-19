Game Preview: Georgia to face Charleston Southern in Saturday non-conference matchup

Jordan Davis Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the Bulldogs' game against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

ATHENS, Ga. — If you ask any football coach in America, they’ll tell you the same thing, “every game counts”. That statement matters in week 12 of the college football season as the Georgia Bulldogs prepare to play the Charleston Southern Buccaneers of the Football Championship Subdivision.

The Bulldogs enter the game with a 10-0 record, while the Buccaneers are 4-5 on the season. Charleston Southern is in third place in the Big South Conference while Georgia has already clinched a berth in the SEC Championship game and has finished their SEC regular season schedule.

Matchup: Charleston Southern 4-5 vs. Georgia 10-0

Kickoff: 12 p.m. at Sanford Stadium

Tickets: The game is sold out

Weather: According to Severe Weather Team 2 it will be chilly with temperatures in the lower 50′s and winds coming from the northeast at around 9 mph.

Key Questions: Can Charleston Southern score on the Bulldogs defense? Will Georgia QB J.T. Daniels get an opportunity to play? Can the Bulldogs get through the game without players getting injured?

Favorites: Georgia is favored by 54.5 points by some odds making services. Some have taken the game off their board.

By most accounts, this will largely be a tune up for the Bulldogs. However, they do need to be careful as Samford, an FCS team with a similar record scored 42 points in the first half of their game against Florida last week before the Gators came back and won. Georgia does not need that to happen.

Charleston Southern is led by QB Jack Chambers. Chambers has thrown for 2,455 yards and 17 touchdowns on the season. He’s also the Buccaneers leading rusher with 464 yards and 4 TD’s.

The Dogs have one more game remaining after this one. They’ll come to Atlanta to square off with interstate rival Georgia Tech on Nov 27. You’ll be able watch the Georgia vs. Georgia Tech matchup right here on Channel 2.

