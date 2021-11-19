ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite's campaign co-op delayed to May 2022

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gV1ji_0d21YNOI00

Campaign co-op for Halo Infinite likely isn’t coming until next spring.

During an interview with Eurogamer, 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten said that the extension of Halo Infinite’s first season means other features will release later.

“At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3,” Staten said via Eurogamer. “Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals.”

Staten wouldn’t commit to any release date for season 2. However, 343 Industries recently stated that season 1 will last until spring 2022.

It’s unfortunate that co-op and Forge are that far away. However, Staten did reaffirm the team’s commitment to improving the much-maligned battle pass. Though he insists that despite any challenges that arise from Halo Infinite’s launch, 343 Industries are committed to delivering on features they’ve promised.

“It’s going to be a constant challenge to address some of those bigger rocks that I know players have completely legitimate feedback about,” Staten said via Eurogamer. “But we’ve got a couple big things that we still have to deliver to fans: campaign co-op and our Forge toolset are really big promises that we’ve made that we need to make good on.”

We think Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is brilliant and the campaign is shaping up to be something great too.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Release Rumored to Be Delayed at Last Minute

In recent days, new rumors have popped up suggesting that 343 Industries and Xbox were planning to release the multiplayer component of Halo Infinite this coming Monday, November 15. The release was meant to serve as a surprise for fans and would celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox and the original Halo game. And while these rumors have been gaining quite a bit of steam over the past day, sadly, it sounds like such a release for Halo Infinite will no longer be transpiring.
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Phil Spencer opens up about delaying Halo Infinite and more

It’s rare that heads of giant game publishers and developers speak candidly. This is a big reason why people love to meme executives like Satoru Iwata, Reggie Fils-Aimé, Gabe Newell and Todd Howard, among others. Recently Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, opened up in an interview with GQ about a lot of things, including Halo Infinite. It is a rare and open conversation with somebody so high up in the gaming industry.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Halo Infinite Marketing campaign Stable on Xbox Collection X, Dials Again Decision/FPS Exhausting on Collection S

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is already out within the wild, permitting gamers to select aside the sport’s efficiency to their hearts’ content material, however what in regards to the recreation’s single-player marketing campaign? How will it carry out? Effectively, the tech heads at Digital Foundry obtained to go fingers on with preview code of the marketing campaign, and their findings are attention-grabbing. In case you’ve obtained round 20 minutes to spare, you possibly can take a look at their findings for your self, beneath.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Op#Industries#Forge#Haloinfinite#Glhf
GamesRadar+

Here's exactly how that 12-month delay helped turn Halo Infinite into 343's "best game"

Halo Infinite had a turbulent development cycle. At least, that's how it looked to all of us, standing on the outside looking in. Halo Infinite was announced at E3 2018 and was supposed to launch alongside the Xbox Series X on November 10, 2020, as a showcase for the new generation system. But it slipped, first to an undefined date in 2021 before 343 Industries finally locked a December 8 release date down – that's just weeks away now.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Call of Duty’s new Warzone map has been delayed… to Halo Infinite’s release day

Call of Duty’s new Warzone Pacific map, Caldera has been delayed and will now release on December 8 – the same day that rival shooter Halo Infinite is officially launched. CoD’s social channels confirmed the one-week delay on Friday, stating that Vanguard owners will gain access to Caldera on December 8, followed by a general free-to-play launch the next day, December 9.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: How To Enable Splitscreen Co-Op

Halo Infinite's multiplayer modes are an absolute blast to jump into with fireteams composed of online players, but teaming up with a real life pal for a bit of local splitscreen action makes the whole thing even better. In order to get stuck into some splitscreen fun you need to...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Returnal developers might be teasing DLC

Developer Housemarque shared a peculiar image that many believe is teasing DLC for Returnal. On Friday, Housemarque tweeted, “Atropos..? #Returnal,” along with an image of, well, something strange! It kind of looks like a stone figure of sorts. Many Returnal fans believe this is some sort of DLC tease, particularly once Eevi Korhonen, senior narrative designer at Housemarque, added more fuel to the hype-fires.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Halo Infinite fan hilariously bows post-sword fight to honor fallen opponent

They say respect is earned, not given, which is certainly true of this Halo Infinite sword duel that ends in a bow. Amid the slew of Reddit threads complaining about Halo Infinite’s Tenrai event, user KnifeyMcEdgey shared a clip of something special. In the video, the player gets into an energy sword duel with someone on the other team. The two combatants plasma-clash not once but twice before a victor emerges.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

New PS5 Sales Data Reveals Mind-Blowing Numbers, Outsells Wii U

Sony’s PS5 has outsold Nintendo Wii U in less than one year from its release date. Undeniably, PS5 has been a massive success for Sony. Ever since the console launched, it has been constantly out of stock. So far, since its release, this current-gen console has been restocked constantly. Although,...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

PS5: Where to buy a PlayStation 5 on Black Friday

Retailers have been hosting their Black Friday sale pretty much all month long both in stores and online; however, the actual day, Friday, November 26, will still see shoppers rush to stores in hopes of securing the best deals and savings of the year. Many will be heading into the frenzy in hopes of buying a PlayStation 5 this year. Released last year, the PS5 is one of this year’s hottest gifts — but will you be able to find one?
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins tomorrow, we’ll start to see deals, discounts and price cuts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight – especially with the new Nintendo Switch OLED having landed in the UK...
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

The best Black Friday gaming deals of 2021

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The holidays are always a great time of year to finally catch up on some gaming — especially when you can do it for cheap. We’re already seeing some great gaming deals for Black Friday season, including big discounts on new blockbuster titles, essential subscription services and useful accessories.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Best Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more

Black Friday, the shopping event of the year, is now just one day away. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on the...
SHOPPING
Variety

From ‘Lord of the Rings’ to ‘Bridgerton’: The Inside Story of the U.K.’s Production Juggernaut

In the early 1980s, around the time George Lucas and Richard Marquand were wrapping up “Return of the Jedi” at Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, the British film industry entered a precipitous decline. As U.S. funding dried up following new tax rules and a pivot to television, fewer films were made in the U.K. than at any time since the beginning of World War I. The golden era of 1960s and ’70s production — when Stanley Kubrick shot “2001: A Space Odyssey” at Shepperton Studios, Richard Donner took over Pinewood Studios for “Superman” and Lucas handpicked Elstree for “Star Wars” — was...
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy