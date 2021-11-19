Halo Infinite's campaign co-op delayed to May 2022

Campaign co-op for Halo Infinite likely isn’t coming until next spring.

During an interview with Eurogamer, 343 Industries head of creative Joseph Staten said that the extension of Halo Infinite’s first season means other features will release later.

“At the time that we talked about campaign co-op and Forge I said our goal is to ship campaign co-op in Season 2 and our goal is to ship Forge with Season 3,” Staten said via Eurogamer. “Yes, we are extending Season 1. So our goal still remains what I said before, which is to ship campaign co-op with Season 2 and Forge with Season 3. But those remain goals.”

Staten wouldn’t commit to any release date for season 2. However, 343 Industries recently stated that season 1 will last until spring 2022.

It’s unfortunate that co-op and Forge are that far away. However, Staten did reaffirm the team’s commitment to improving the much-maligned battle pass. Though he insists that despite any challenges that arise from Halo Infinite’s launch, 343 Industries are committed to delivering on features they’ve promised.

“It’s going to be a constant challenge to address some of those bigger rocks that I know players have completely legitimate feedback about,” Staten said via Eurogamer. “But we’ve got a couple big things that we still have to deliver to fans: campaign co-op and our Forge toolset are really big promises that we’ve made that we need to make good on.”

We think Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is brilliant and the campaign is shaping up to be something great too.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.