Financial Friday With Big Money Management

As part of the Levittown Public Schools’ collaboration with Jovia Financial Federal Credit Union, students in Alice LoGiudice’s personal money management class at Division Avenue High School received a real-world lesson from a local professional. Joseph Prinzo, business development relationship manager for Jovia, visited the class and spoke about basic banking concepts, the differences between banks and credit unions, and other financial literacy concepts. He also shared about the various ways in which Jovia supports the education community locally through student scholarships and teacher grants.
