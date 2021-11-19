Financial Friday With Big Money Management

A new “default” investment option to help DIY pension savers build bigger retirement pots has been proposed by the City regulator.At present, those who are not saving into a workplace pension but making their own individual arrangements have to choose investments from an increasingly wide range of options, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.This can make it hard for some customers who do not take financial advice to select the investments that will meet their retirement needs.The regulator’s proposed changes would give people who have not taken financial advice the option of a “standardised” investment strategy and reduce the risk...

