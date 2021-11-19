ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Applications being accepted for Green Ribbon Schools

By Lower Bucks Times
Hampton Times
Hampton Times
 7 days ago
Schools and colleges are encouraged to apply for the U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools and the PA Pathways to Green Schools recognition awards. “Pennsylvania’s Green Ribbon Schools serve as a model for teaching the value of protecting our planet through hands-on classroom experiences and real-world application,” said Secretary...

