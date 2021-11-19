Applications being accepted for Green Ribbon Schools

The Chaffee County BOCC is accepting applications for an Administrative Specialist. The position supports the general administrative office of the Commissioners by assisting them with the organization and maintenance of their workloads. This position will also assist the public and other departments in their interactions with these officials. Minimum Qualifications; Associates degree in business administration or related field combined with a least 3 years successful experience in a similar role; must have exemplary customer service and people skills; strong written and verbal communication skills; must be a Notary public or ability to get certified; excellent computer knowledge. Salary range is $40,880 to $61,320, DOE, plus benefits including medical, dental, vision, and life insurances, disability, retirement plan, paid leave time and holidays. Job offer is conditional upon successful completion of pre-employment range & motion screening. Application and full job description are available from the Chaffee County Human Resources Office in the County Administration Building at 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, or on the County website www.chaffeecounty.org under Employment Opportunities. Interested persons should submit a County application, letter of interest and resume Chaffee County Administration Office, PO Box 699, Salida, Co 81201; or email bvenes@chaffeecounty.org. Position is open until filled. EOE.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO