Braves 40-Man Roster Pecking Order

By Ryan Cothran
sportstalkatl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull as a tick. That’s a good way to describe the Braves 40-man roster because, yes, it’s 100% full, but it can be squeezed, burst, and emptied out with a quickness. In case you missed it, here are the 40-man roster additions that occurred yesterday. I thought this would...

