ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Study: COVID Tech Took a Toll on Work-from-Home Moms

By University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV)
Newswise
 7 days ago

Newswise — It's no secret that being a work-from-home mom during the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic was a drag. And those tech tools – video meetings and texting – designed to make remote work easier? They just added to the stress and exacerbated the mental health toll on burnt out...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
The Conversation U.S.

Grocery workers suffer the mental health effects of customer hostility and lack of safety in their workplace

With the holiday season here, consumers are understandably desperate for a “normal” holiday season. For many, that includes big family dinners and Black Friday shopping sprees. Retail and service sector workers have been laboring to keep shelves stocked and customers happy from the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Life on the front lines has been exceptionally stressful for these employees. Suddenly, they found themselves identified as “essential workers,” providing critical services while working in close contact with customers and coworkers. But unlike health care workers, grocery store employees had no prior experience or training in combating infectious diseases. Early in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Covid#Mental Health#University Of Kansas#Covid Tech Took#Communication Reports#Unlv
NBC 29 News

Mom hospitalized with COVID for 7 months home for Thanksgiving

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (KYW) - “Home for the holidays” has special meaning for a Pennsylvania mother hit hard by COVID-19. She was hospitalized for months with serious complications but has returned home just in time to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family. For Marissa Fuentes, the journey home Wednesday started with...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
WKRC

Study launched to research COVID-19's effects on moms, babies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Dozens of women’s health researchers across the country have just launched a new trial to help us all learn more about COVID-19’s effects on moms and babies. It could help also health care providers learn more about the impact of getting coronavirus in pregnancy. Every new mom...
CINCINNATI, OH
westfordcatnews.org

Health & Wellness When Working From Home

Depending upon how you use your “freedom”, working from home can have a positive effect on your health and wellness or it can have a very negative one. Let’s consider the possible positive effects first. Positive effects can include having more control over your schedule. This can include reclaiming time...
HEALTH
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Work from home opportunities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Even before the pandemic, work from home opportunities were a popular option for people needing a flexible work schedule. And now during the pandemic, with people trying to stay healthy and safe, more workers have sought out work from home jobs. Tiffany Brice of Nu Journey...
CHARLESTON, SC
theplanetD

30 Best Work From Home Gifts – Great Ideas for Remote Working

Times have certainly changed this past year. While many people had already been looking for ways to work remotely, nobody expected to be thrown into working from home overnight. Suddenly an entire workforce had to figure out ways to make working from home more comfortable and efficient. When thinking about what to get that someone who has transitioned from the office to remote working, we decided to put together the best work from home gifts that have helped us create a better workspace over the past three years.
SHOPPING
Newswise

How people understand other people

Newswise — To successfully cooperate or compete with other people in everyday life, it is important to know what the other person thinks, feels, or wants. Dr. Julia Wolf, Dr. Sabrina Coninx and Professor Albert Newen from Institute of Philosophy II at Ruhr-Universität Bochum have explored which strategies people use to understand other people. For a long time, it was assumed that people relied exclusively on a single strategy: mindreading. This means that people infer the mental states of others solely based on their behaviour. In more recent accounts, however, this ability has been relegated to the background. The Bochum-based team now argues that although people use a number of different strategies, mindreading also plays an important role. They present their findings in the journal Erkenntnis, published online on 10 November 2021.
MENTAL HEALTH
smallbiztrends.com

Trust Issues Present When Working from Home

With a little under half the US labor force working from home during 2021, it certainly seems like remote working has become a big a part of our ‘new normal’. As the infographic compiled by TrackTime24 below shows, most work-from-home (WFH) employees report being happy with the situation. However, it has caused many employers to have trust issues with their work force. This has led to some employers attempting to micromanage their employees during working hours, which in turn has disgruntled many of the WFH employees.
SMALL BUSINESS
Newswise

Housework linked to sharper memory and better falls protection in older adults

Newswise — Housework is linked to sharper memory, attention span, and better leg strength, and by extension, greater protection against falls, in older adults, finds research published in the open access journal BMJ Open. The findings were independent of other regular recreational and workplace physical activities, and active commuting. Regular...
MENTAL HEALTH
Newswise

Mental Health Tips for Fall and Winter

Newswise — Fall and winter can be challenging for many from a mental health perspective, and for the second year in a row, the holiday season will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are some tips on ways to maintain good mental health in the months ahead from Allison Johnsen, LCPC, BCC, behavioral health specialist at Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

Quick Mindfulness Tricks to Deescalate a Terrible, Stressful Day

We’re living in stressful times, so experiencing a terrible anxiety-inducing day (or two) is pretty common now. Like most of us, you’re probably looking for any stress-busting technique that can quell your swirling mind and land you in in the present moment in a more peaceful state — stat! Enter mindfulness. Mindfulness is the ability to be totally present, fully engaged in where we are, what we’re doing, free from distraction and judgment. Mindfulness practices are known to regulate our emotions, decreasing anxiety, stress and helping cope with depression. Unlike other stress-relieving practices, like yoga and transcendental meditation, mindfulness is...
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy