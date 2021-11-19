Wooden Christmas tree sales helping Walpole boy injured in serious accident

Goals for Greyson wooden Christmas trees. Credit Mark McGrew

The Walpole community is once again rallying around a teenager seriously injured in a recreational accident.

More than 250 Christmas trees, made out of wooden pallets, are going on sale Saturday to help with Greyson Beauregard’s continued rehabilitation effort.

Greyson was left unable to walk after an accident on October 31, 2020. Greyson’s friend Evan McGrew, and Evan’s dad Mark, started building pallet Christmas trees last year to help with the immediate financial needs of the Beauregard family. The effort grew into a #GoalsForGreyson effort on social media.

The incredible fundraiser is back again this year.

On Saturday, November 20th, from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., more than 250 pallet trees will be sold on a first come, first serve basis, including five “limited edition” trees available to those that arrive right at 5pm. The trees are being sold at 5 Wompatuck Road in Walpole.

Organizers are asking for a minimum donation of $30 for the trees.

