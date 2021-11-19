ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food distribution event to give away 20,000 pounds of food in Pensacola

By Aspen Popowski
 7 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Achieve Academy of Escambia is hosting a food distribution event Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. in Pensacola.

The event will give away an estimated 20,000 pounds worth of food to those in need.

Volunteers from the Achieve Academy of Escambia, Jubilee Church, NAACP, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity and Thoroughly Immersed will help distribute groceries to those in need.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at Achieve Academy of Escambia A SESI School at1403 W St. Joseph Ave. in Pensacola.

The event will last as long as the supplies do.

WKRG News 5

Holiday spirit in full swing at Destin Thanksgiving day event

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Harbor Docks opened the gates early for the 27th annual thanksgiving celebration. More than 50 volunteers prepared 1,800 meals to give out for free. Mrs. Claus, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer, was in attendance serving food and accepting donations. “We’ve had people from Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, we’ve had people from all […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

How to stay safe when shopping for holiday gifts online

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas is fast approaching, which means holiday shopping is on the rise. Although it can be easy to get caught up in the gift-giving season, local law enforcement agencies are reminding us to be vigilant for possible digital crimes and scams. Local law enforcement along the Gulf Coast are highlighting some helpful […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hundreds of FedEx packages are found in Alabama woods

HAYDEN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. An estimated 300 to 400 packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

