Discovery+ said Friday that it has ordered Johnny vs Amber, a two-episode documentary that “tells the story of the breakdown” of the relationship between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and “how it tipped into the celebrity court case of the decade.” Produced by Optomen, the Discovery streamer said the program would tell “this international cover story from two polarized perspectives.” It explained: “Johnny’s film will portray that he found himself married to a Machiavellian liar who would stop at nothing to protect her image. While Amber’s film explores how she married the man of her dreams only to see him turn...

