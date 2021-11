BYU (9-2) has now been in the CFP rankings every week they’ve been released this season, while Utah (8-3) has been in the rankings all but one week. The Cougars, who are ranked No. 13 in The Associated Press poll and No. 15 in the coaches poll, have won four consecutive games and play USC in their regular season finale, with the opportunity to win 10 games in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2008-2009.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO