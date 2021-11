The 2021 Tesla Model Y is one of the most popular electric SUVs available. That may be in part because it’s one of the cheapest Teslas, alongside the Tesla Model 3. That fact alone makes it more attractive to those who want an electric SUV but don’t want to pay big bucks for it. Now the 2022 Kia EV6 has come along and offered up another affordable option. Will it be enough to compete with the Tesla Model Y, or maybe, just maybe, take it down? Let’s look at what each electric SUV offers to see who will win when it comes down to the Kia EV6 vs the Tesla Model Y.

