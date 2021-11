A 10-year-old boy was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day while he was with someone who was target shooting in southeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. near the child’s home in Hereford, Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Friday. The boy was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short timer later.

BERKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO