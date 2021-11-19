ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC Fight Night 198 video: Fist bump and faceoff between Ketlen Vieira, Miesha Tate

By Simon Samano, Ken Hathaway
 7 days ago
LAS VEGAS – Miesha Tate and Ketlen Vieira had their first and only faceoff ahead of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 198 main event.

After successfully making weight for the matchup at the UFC Apex, Tate (19-7 MMA, 6-4 UFC) and Vieira (11-2 MMA, 5-2 UFC) stared each other down for the first time. They fist-bumped and respectfully looked each other in the eyes up close.

Tate, 35, will look for her second consecutive win in her return from a nearly five-year retirement after she beat Marion Reneau in July. Vieira, 30, aims to rebound from a loss to Yana Kunitskaya in her most recent bout this past February.

You can watch Tate and Vieira face off in the video above.

UFC Fight Night 198 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex. The entire card streams on ESPN+.

