ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Guide: Breakfast with Santa on Long Island

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe knows when you're sleeping. And he knows when you're awake. And now he can know when you're eating, because you can eat with him! Grab your little ones and head out to meet the big guy himself, Santa, for some photos, fun and food! Please check with locations before heading...

brooklyn.news12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Long Island restaurants with fire pits

When the temperature goes down, the fire pits heat up — particularly in outdoor courtyards at restaurants and hotels all over Long Island. Outdoor (and socially distant) settings are sure to be popular. Il Giardino (739 Main Rd., Aquebogue): This is the kind of place that makes the North Fork...
RESTAURANTS
News 12

Guide: Meals with Santa in New York City

He knows when you're sleeping. And he knows when you're awake. And now he can know when you're eating, because you can eat with him! Grab your little ones and head out to meet the big guy himself, Santa, for some photos, fun and food! Please check with locations before heading out, as dates and times are subject to change.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
JC Post

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will host Breakfast with Santa

Santa is coming to the library. Come to the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library’s Breakfast with Santa on Saturday December 4th from 10 am until noon. Your family will be able to enjoy a light breakfast, fun crafts including decorating your own cookie, and Christmas stories and songs. This event does require preregistration and tickets are available at the library beginning Nov. 13 and continuing through Dec. 1st. This event is free but donations will be accepted.
POLITICS
News 12

Long Island Restaurant Week: Shandon Court and the View

You can support Long Island restaurants while getting a great dining deal this week. It's the Long Island Restaurant Week!. Shandon Court in East Islip is a traditional Irish restaurant that serves up Guinness Short Rib Empanadas as an appetizer. You can also go for the Guinness braised short ribs or the orange BBQ glazed salmon as entree options.
EAST ISLIP, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Breakfast With Santa#Christmas#Tavern#Food Drink#E Main St Riverhead Time#Maxwell
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to breakfast and low carb sweets in the burbs

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Honey Jam Cafe. Located at 3000 Oak Grove Rd. in Downer’s Grove, IL. The restaurant serves a variety of breakfast and lunch menu items, Lieutenant Haynes recommends the corned beef hash, biscuits, pumpkin pancakes and waffles, and for lunch a Nashville hot chicken sandwich. In the second half of the segment Lt. Haynes gives us a great new spot called Low Carb Kitchen located in Downers Grove at 5129 Belmont Rd. Low Carb Kitchen offers a variety of sweets that The Lieutenant highly recommends such as cheesecake, a keto cookie, and some peanut butter cups.
CHICAGO, IL
whatsupnewp.com

‘Santa Magic’ coming to Long Wharf Mall

Look out Rockefeller Center!! A Newport in Bloom decorated Christmas Tree is coming to the Shops at Long Wharf. Newport in Bloom is decorating its first-ever Christmas Tree on the Long Wharf Mall in front of the Discover Newport “pop-up” Store. Santa has taken notice, and on November 27 he will be making one of his first Newport visits, checking his mail and finding out who was naughty or nice.
NEWPORT, RI
Newsday

Historic walking tours to take on Long Island

If you love history, you’ll want to slip on some walking shoes and head out to learn some interesting facts about a few former estates and clubs, now state parks, on Long Island. Here are the details on historic walking tours to take this season:. An All-Inclusive Estate. On a...
TRAVEL
Newsday

Turkey trots on Long Island this fall

In-person 5K runs and walks are back for Thanksgiving Day this year. Turkey trots have long been an annual holiday morning tradition in communities from Garden City to Montauk. EMO TURKEY TROT. Middle school, 9 Adelaide Ave., East Moriches, elitefeats.com. Bring food donation. Benefits student wellness. Fee $20. Date 9...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Appeal-Democrat

Holiday Bazaar features craft fair, breakfast with Santa

The Christmas spirit was in full swing Saturday with the return of the Holiday Bazaar that featured breakfast and pictures with Santa Claus and a craft fair that had 50 vendors selling a variety of merchandise. Sherrie Skaggs, exhibit representative at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said vendor attendance was up about...
MARYSVILLE, CA
northforker.com

A Long Island wine pick for each Thanksgiving course

On Thanksgiving, food tends to take center stage. But a good wine can bring out the best in your meal. While turkey sits at the proverbial head of the Thanksgiving dinner table, the feast typically includes multiple courses and flavors, from salty appetizers to sweet pies for dessert. This makes choosing wine a challenge.
DRINKS
swnewsmedia.com

Rotary Club of Chanhassen hosts Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 5

The Rotary Club of Chanhassen holds its annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. This year, the event will be held at a new location — the Chanhassen Recreation Center, 2310 Coulter Blvd., Chanhassen. Parents are invited to bring a camera to take photos of their...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Newsday

Paint on a chocolate canvas at these Long Island art classes

You can paint your candy and eat it too. All across Long Island, families and friends are painting with chocolate. You've been warned: These chocolate masterpieces tend to disappear during the car ride home. A class that's new to Long Island features a paintbrush, a colored-chocolate pallet and a dark...
DESIGN
WTVM

6th annual Breakfast with Santa returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Breakfast with Santa is returning to Columbus in just a few weeks for the 6th year in a row. On Saturday, December 4, at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center, families can enjoy a pancake breakfast and much more with Santa. The event will happen from...
COLUMBUS, GA
Newsday

Holiday Shopping Guide: Long Island's malls have got you covered

Santa is back along with merchants eager to welcome shoppers to the holiday experience — with options including in-person, online and curbside. Shoppers are best prepared when they hit the malls adhering to posted COVID-19 guidelines and calling ahead to confirm hours and events. Here's a list of hours and more planned at Long Island malls and outlets to help keep your holidays merry and safe.
SHOPPING
Power 93.7 WBLK

Santa Set To Visit The Buffalo Zoo To Have Breakfast With The Kids

When is Santa coming to coming to Buffalo? Where can you do breakfast with Santa in Buffalo?. Santa is returning back to the Buffalo Zoo to do 'Breakfast with Santa' after taking a year off because of COVID! Have breakfast with Santa, then take a photo opp with Santa himself, then go ahead and say hi to your favorite animals inside the gates. Remember, the Buffalo Zoo is open year!
BUFFALO, NY
greensboro.com

Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter to host Breakfast with Santa Dec. 4

EDEN — Friends of the Eden Animal Shelter will host a fun-filled Breakfast with Santa event on Saturday, December 4 at the Masonic Lodge at 419 Thompson Street here. The fourth annual festive family event runs from 9-11:30 a.m. and will feature Santa as a highlighted guest, as well as photo opportunities with Santa and his nemesis, The Grinch. Kids will also have an opportunity to write letters to Santa.
EDEN, NC
Lompoc Record

Lompoc Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa set for Dec. 3 and 4

Holiday cheer is around the corner as two heralded community events — Lompoc Christmas Parade and Breakfast with Santa — are set to make a grand entrance the first weekend of December. This year's Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade hosted by Lompoc Parks and Recreation will roll down H...
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy