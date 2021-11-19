Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. +Rule 3.8A + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 Page 1 Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX’s property and may be made public. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 – Entity and announcement details Question No. Question Answer 1.1 *Name of entity We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back NEWS CORPORATION 1.2 *Registration type and number Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). ARBN 163882933 1.3 *ASX issuer code NWS 1.4 *The announcement is Select whichever is applicable. ☐ New announcement ☐ Update/amendment to previous announcement ☐ Cancellation of previous announcement ☒ Daily buy-back notification Not applicable for selective buy-backs (complete Part 4) ☐ Final buy-back notification (complete Part 5) 1.5 *Date of this announcement 25/11/2021 1.6 *Class of +securities the subject of the buy-back: Note: only one type of buy-back for one class of security can be advised in this notification. If a buy-back extends to more than one class of security, a separate notification is required for each class. ASX Security Code: NWSAA Security Description: COMMON STOCK CLASS A.

