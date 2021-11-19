ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Form 424B2 JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Auto Callable Contingent Interest Notes Linked to the VanEck Vectors® Junior Gold Miners ETF due May 22, 2023. Fully and Unconditionally Guaranteed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CITIGROUP INC

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 BANK OF AMERICA CORP

$25,000,000. Fixed Rate Callable Notes, due November
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed.
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) Pricing Supplement dated November 15, 2021 to the Prospectus dated April 20, 2020,. the Prospectus Supplement dated May 27, 2021 and the Product Supplement dated June 18, 2021. US$4,000,000. Senior Medium-Term Notes,
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B3 Astra Space, Inc.

Filed Pursuant to Rule (424)(b)(3) PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT NO. 20 Registration No. 333-257930. (to Prospectus dated August 12, 2021) ASTRA SPACE, INC. Primary Offering Of. 15,333,303 Shares of Common Stock.
The Independent

Ethereum is a better bet than bitcoin, JPMorgan says

Ethereum could be a better bet for investors than bitcoin, according to US banking giant JPMorgan Chase.The world’s second most valuable cryptocurrency has risen in price by more than 500 per cent in 2021, compared to a 96 per cent rise for BTC, and now has a market cap roughly half that of bitcoin’s.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketOne of the reasons for investors to place their faith in Ethereum (ether) over bitcoin is the utility that its underlying technology offers, a recent research note from JPMorgan claimed.It has already played a leading role in the emerging industry...
dailyhodl.com

Altcoin Project Explodes 650% After Crypto Giant Coinbase Announces Partnership

An under-the-radar altcoin project is melting portfolios after partnering with the top US crypto exchange Coinbase. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will work alongside developers of the cryptocurrency wallet platform Bread (BRD). The move will soon give current users the option to custody their holdings on Coinbase Wallet.
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

All three stocks have seen double-digit revenue growth over the past five years. The stocks have low price-to-earnings ratios compared to competitors. Western Union (NYSE:WU), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) are dividends stocks that hit the sweet spot with trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 12, dividend yields above 4%, safe cash dividend payout ratios that are below 55% and a history of raising their dividends by double digits over the past five years. There's inexpensive, and then there's an inexpensive bargain, and I believe these three are in the latter category.
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks That Offer Great Dividends

Target's store sales are still growing in the double digits. Despite its size, Walmart is finding new ways to expand. Starbucks is making a big push outside of the U.S. Earnings season is winding down, and there was lots of good news as well as some surprises. Many retailers that benefited from last year's pandemic-related, sales spurt continued to see strong earnings -- much to the delight of their shareholders. Even better, some of these retailers are also managing to grow their dividends, making these shares even smarter buys.
FXStreet.com

What happens to my shares in a stock split?

To begin, it may pay to define what a stock split is: A stock split is a simple mechanism that a listed company can employ to increase the number of issued shares while keeping its market capitalisation/ valuation the same. There are a couple of reasons a company may elect...
StreetInsider.com

Form 6-K GOLD FIELDS LTD For: Nov 26

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly. caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly
StreetInsider.com

Form 8-K NEWS CORP For: Nov 24

NEWS CORPORATION
Form 8-K For: Nov 24
StreetInsider.com

Capital Increase in Bavarian Nordic A/S as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, November 26, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today that the Company's share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 295,960 as a consequence of employees' exercise of warrants.
StreetInsider.com

RomReal: Third quarter (q3) 2021 Results and Investor Presentation

Net Asset value was EUR 0.39 (NOK 4.10, before any tax) per share, about 6.1% higher compared to the end of the second quarter 2021.
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 FORMFACTOR INC For: Nov 24 Filed by: STEVEN-WAISS KELLEY

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Price represents the weighted average sale price for the transaction reported. Price range of shares sold is $43.09 through $43.13.
