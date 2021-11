Dana Marek was visibly upset. Pointing to the electrical pole 10 feet from her front door on Shotwell Street where city employees tried to lacquer over the charred wood, she recounts how a propane fire started here in 2018. It consumed a car and neared the electrical transformer before it was extinguished by the San Francisco Fire Department. No one was hurt, but two of her tenants left the next week, she said.

