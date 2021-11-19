ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted on all charges

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
southernillinoisnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KENOSHA, Wisc.) — A Wisconsin jury has acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges in the killing of two men and the wounding of another during political unrest in Kenosha last summer — a politically charged trial that captivated the nation and some fear empowers vigilantism. The 18-year-old fell over...

southernillinoisnow.com

bigeasymagazine.com

“The Whole Damn System is Guilty” – Kyle Rittenhouse Acquitted On All Charges

After 23 hours of deliberation over four days, the jurors in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse returned a verdict of not guilty for all charges. Rittenhouse was charged with five felonies – including first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and first-degree attempted intentional homicide – after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene makes bizarre claim Biden and Democrats to blame for Waukesha killings over Rittenhouse comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene says that the blame for the Waukesha killings lies with the mainstream media, Democrats, and Joe Biden, bizarrely claiming they incited the murder of five people Sunday night’s parade in the town.The Georgia representative tweeted: “After the widespread hateful reaction to the Rittenhouse verdict & dog whistle calls to radical BLM ground troops by the mainstream media, Democrats, and even the President of the United States, we must ask if they incited the mass murder in Waukesha, WI.”The man taken into custody after an SUV drove into a Christmas parade on Sunday night is 39-year-old Milwaukee...
PUBLIC SAFETY
saobserver.com

Vigilantes: Illegal Killers

According to the dictionary a Vigilante is, “A person who tries in an unofficial way to prevent crime, or to catch and punish someone who has committed a crime, especially because they do not think that official organizations, such as the police, are controlling crime effectively. Vigilantes usually join together to form groups.” Kyle Rittenhouse, and his fellow criminal operators, are such a group that went to the Black Lives Matter protest looking for an excuse to kill people. His crime is nothing new as the KKK and other extremist groups over the years have murdered many people accused of crimes that these racist groups thought up in their minds. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Jacob Blake is an African-American man who was shot four times in the back during an arrest by a police officer. Protests, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and around the United States as part of the larger 2020–2021 outrage by Black Lives Matter movements of the continuous murder and abuse of Black and Brown men by police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

NBC labels Waukesha attack an ‘accident’

A man rammed his car this weekend into a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing six (so far) and injuring dozens more. Eyewitnesses claim the driver intentionally sped up and swerved his vehicle into revelers. But let’s not call it an “attack,” suggests NBC News. Rather, let’s call it an...
ACCIDENTS
MarketRealist

Who Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Father and Where Is He Now?

On Nov. 19, the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse’s future was announced. The court determined that he wasn't guilty on all charges, which led to his acquittal. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was facing a lengthy jail sentence among other penalties for killing two individuals and wounding another during a protest that took place last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Atlantic

Of Course Kyle Rittenhouse Was Acquitted

The United States is a nation awash in firearms, and gun owners are a powerful and politically active constituency. In state after state, they have helped elect politicians who, in turn, have created a permissive legal regime for the carry and use of firearms, rules that go far beyond how courts originally understood the concept of self-defense.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges. Here's what we know about the 3 men he shot

(CNN) Kyle Rittenhouse -- accused of shooting three people, two fatally -- was acquitted on all charges on Friday by a jury in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The 12 jurors found him not guilty for the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27, using an AR-15-type rifle during protests on August 25, 2020, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Defense lawyers said Rittenhouse, then 17, was acting in self-defense.
KENOSHA, WI

