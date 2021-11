The majority of the buzz leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft indicated Mac Jones was the 49ers’ target for the third overall pick. That proved to be not the case. San Francisco instead rolled with Trey Lance, an FCS product who probably is going to need quite a bit of polishing and development before he can be a true starting quarterback at the highest level. Jones, meanwhile, arguably was the most NFL-ready of all the QB prospects in this year’s class.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO