Stream It Or Skip It: ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ on Netflix, an Off-Broadway Biographical Musical That Showcases Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Gifts

Despite any prescience on behalf of its subject matter, I’m sure even the playwright himself, Jonathan Larson, would have looked back on his big-budget, science fiction Broadway hopeful “Superbia” with enough hindsight to acknowledge there was no way it would ever see the light of day. As the relatable cartoon shared by artists all over the internet of an iceberg attests: the amount of work produced to get to the one piece that finds an audience (in any medium) is too high a multiplier to even begin hypothesizing. And any creator who isn’t made aware of this fact in school has been done a disservice by their educators. That doesn’t, however, mean you shouldn’t dream or that your first try won’t get funded. Lightning does strike for some.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO