Stream It Or Skip It: ‘tick, tick… BOOM!’ on Netflix, an Off-Broadway Biographical Musical That Showcases Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Gifts

By John Serba
Decider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother day, another assurance that we’re smack in the middle of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s moment. Netflix’s tick, tick… BOOM! is his directorial debut, an adaptation of the autobiographical off-Broadway musical by Jonathan Larson, who wrote it prior to his most famous work, Rent. Miranda’s film casts Andrew Garfield as Larson, and sticks...

decider.com

Variety

‘Trouble in Mind’ Director Charles Randolph-Wright Says Play About Race in the Theater World Is a ‘Love Letter and a Poison Pill’

August Wilson is well remembered for remarking that Black theater is alive, vibrant, vital and unfunded — that commerce and a common racism had long held American theater hostage to a mediocrity of tastes. On Broadway last Thursday, where Alice Childress’ 1955 play “Trouble in Mind” opened 66 years late, American theater took an overdue, yet well-timed step toward revising what plays ought to be considered classics. “Trouble in Mind,” starring LaChanze and directed by Charles Randolph-Wright, tells of Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress rehearsing a new anti-lynching play with an interracial company, written by a white author and led by...
loc.gov

“Compromise or Persevere?” Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM!

In celebration of the release of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s tick, tick…BOOM! this month, In the Muse is publishing a series of four blog posts that connect readers with archival material from the Music Division’s Jonathan Larson Papers. We hope that the sketches, notes, drafts, and other materials we highlight in these blog posts enhance your understanding of Larson the creator, and provide new insight as you prepare to watch the film.
Miami Herald

Review: Broadway dreams loom large in ‘Tick, Tick... BOOM!’

“Tick, Tick... BOOM!,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's affectionate, well-crafted adaptation of Jonathan Larson's “rock monologue,” captures all that's grand and beautiful about musical theater, and a little of what can make it insufferable, too. Miranda's film, his accomplished directorial debut, is a portrait of the artist as a deeply passionate, overwhelmingly self-involved...
CBS News

Andrew Garfield on the musical "Tick, Tick … BOOM!"

The Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, known for playing Spider-Man, disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker, and an AIDS victim in "Angels in America," stars in a new film, "Tick, Tick … BOOM!," a musical inspired by the life of "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Garfield about what compelled him to take on his first musical role; and with the film's director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reveals how he found out whether Garfield could sing.
thefilmstage.com

tick, tick … Boom! Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Debut is a Fast-Moving Cautionary Tale About Failure

Despite any prescience on behalf of its subject matter, I’m sure even the playwright himself, Jonathan Larson, would have looked back on his big-budget, science fiction Broadway hopeful “Superbia” with enough hindsight to acknowledge there was no way it would ever see the light of day. As the relatable cartoon shared by artists all over the internet of an iceberg attests: the amount of work produced to get to the one piece that finds an audience (in any medium) is too high a multiplier to even begin hypothesizing. And any creator who isn’t made aware of this fact in school has been done a disservice by their educators. That doesn’t, however, mean you shouldn’t dream or that your first try won’t get funded. Lightning does strike for some.
Quad Cities Onlines

REVIEW: Lin-Manuel Miranda shows how 'Rent' emerged in 'Tick, Tick...Boom!'

Lin-Manuel Miranda owes a debt of gratitude to “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson and, in “Tick, Tick…Boom!”, he pays it back fully. The musical, a show Larson did before he hit on the concept for “Rent,” basically chronicles the creative process – how a struggling composer writes, sells and lives. It’s Larson’s story, but told through the lens of a show within a film.
Decider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘A Boy Called Christmas’ on Netflix, Where Maggie Smith Tells a New Version of Santa’s Origin

What Movies Will It Remind You Of?: The structure is right out of The Princess Bride and the subject matter is in line with Netflix’s animated Santa origin movie Klaus. Really, the film has way more in common with a few classic, young adult fantasy films created to both delight and disturb kids: The Witches and The NeverEnding Story. Or maybe it’ll remind you of Santa Claus: The Movie, which is both a Santa origin and a creepy 1980s kids movie.
Broadway.com

Robin De Jesús Talks tick, tick...BOOM! & Watching His Friend Lin-Manuel Miranda Direct

Robin De Jesús, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & Ben Ross in "tick, tick...BOOM!" tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show helmed by Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda in his directorial debut, is in select theaters now and arriving on Netflix on November 19. Starring Tony winner Andrew Garfield, the movie is chock-full of stage stalwarts, including Tony nominee Robin De Jesús, who plays Larson's best friend Michael in the film. He met up with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek at The Rum House on The Broadway Show to talk about the full circle project.
Entertainment Weekly

Why Lin-Manuel Miranda gave Tick, Tick...Boom! a frame story about the real Jonathan Larson

Pan left...close up on the steeple of the church.... Rent character Mark Cohen sings these words as he ponders the dissolution of his found family and the role he plays as an observer of their lives, hiding behind his camera. One of composer Jonathan Larson's most enduring creations, Mark has a distinctive early '90s indie filming style — one that pops up in the new frame story director Lin-Manuel Miranda has given Tick, Tick...Boom!, another Larson musical now coming to the big screen (and Netflix).
The Guardian

Tick, Tick… Boom! review – Andrew Garfield shines in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s meta musical

In his directorial debut, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a movie-musical based on a musical about writing… a musical. It’s all a bit inside baseball and it won’t be music to everyone’s ears. Those not naturally inclined towards the form may struggle with its grating combination of earnestness and exuberance. The show tunes are an acquired taste too.
arcamax.com

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway's most influential artists with 'Tick, Tick ... Boom!' film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
thecinemaholic.com

All the Broadway Cameos in Tick, Tick… Boom!

‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ brings the life and struggles of composer and playwright Jonathan Larson to the big screen. The musical drama is based on Larson’s own semi-autobiographical stage musical of the same name. It is directed by Broadway icon Lin-Manuel Miranda and features actors such as Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, and Robin de Jesús, who have made a name for themselves on stage as well as on-screen. As with Miranda’s previous works such as ‘Hamilton‘ and ‘In the Heights,’ viewers must be wondering if any popular Broadway actors make cameo appearances in the movie. Well, here’s a list of all the Broadway actors who cameo in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’
ryerecord.com

“Tick Tick…Boom!” is a Worthy Follow-up for Lin-Manuel Miranda

To properly appreciate musical theater, you need to see the performers sweat. Theater isn’t like pure cinema, where emotion is created through the edit, the subliminal manipulation of time and space. Watching a musical means occasionally stepping back to marvel at the hard work the performers are putting in. That’s why the actors come out for curtain calls: to honor the reality that these are human beings working hard for your enjoyment.
Middletown Press

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Robin de Jesús on Latinos in Hollywood and Working with Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús found a way to channel the proper inspirations to maximize his performance as a former theatre actor turned accountant Michael in Netflix’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!” He’s fighting for his art to be seen, as well as the under-seen voices in the Latino and LGBTQ communities, and he’s looking forward to the visibility.
Broadway.com

tick, tick...BOOM! Isn't Lin-Manuel Miranda's First Directing Credit on IMDb

Tick, tick...BOOM!, the film adaptation of Rent mastermind Jonathan Larson's autobiographical show, arrives on Netflix on November 19. Tony winner Lin-Manuel Miranda directs the film, which stars fellow Tony winner Andrew Garfield. Miranda, who has already received praise for his directorial debut, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about the movie. A very fun fact was revealed during the sit-down: tick, tick...BOOM! isn't technically his first directing credit—at least, not on IMDb. "In the early days of IMDb, you didn't need to prove you'd made a movie. My friend Adam and I made a 40-minute movie over the course of three sleepovers in tenth grade called Clayton's Friends," he explained. "It literally was a sleepover movie. I can't get it off IMDb." Read the riveting description of that project here, and watch the full interview below.
