DMX doc coming to HBO on Thanksgiving, trailer released; Alanis Morissette doc out now

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO and Bill Simmons' Music Box series debuted in July with the Woodstock '99 documentary and continued this week with Jagged, the new Alison Klayman-directed documentary about Alanis Morissette's classic 1995 album Jagged Little Pill, which you can watch now...

#Dmx#Thanksgiving#Music Box#Hbo#Woodstock#Jagged#Juice
