DMX doc coming to HBO on Thanksgiving, trailer released; Alanis Morissette doc out now

"This was going to be her moment - how are we here, and she's not" HBO will unveiled an official trailer for Adrienne, a documentary film about the late actress / director / writer Adrienne Shelly. This is playing at DOC NYC this week, and will be available on HBO starting in December. Adrienne Shelly starred in over 25 including Hal Hartley's indie classics The Unbelievable Truth and Trust. She also wrote & directed shorts and feature films including the critically acclaimed Waitress. A devoted young mother, her life was right on track until her husband Andy Ostroy found her murdered. With Adrienne, Andy set out on a very personal journey to bring her back to life for viewers, to discover the truth about his wife's murder, and offer a rare window into how a family confronts the unthinkable. With Paul Rudd, Keri Russell, Cheryl Hines, Nathan Fillion, Lew Temple, Jessie Mueller, director Hal Hartley; and Sara Bareilles. This doc looks heartbreaking.

