ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Beach, FL

JACKSONVILLE BEACH PIER SURF REPORT FRIDAY AM

By Mikey Sasser
voidlive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNNE winds and choppy waist to stomach high...

voidlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

US to restrict travel from eight African nations over new COVID-19 concerns

The U.S. will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African countries starting on Monday in an effort to control the spread of the new omicron variant of COVID-19. In a statement announced on Friday, the Biden administration said it will restrict travel from Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
CBS News

"Afghan girl," whose piercing green eyes captivated the world in 1984, once again flees her country

Rome — National Geographic magazine's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" has arrived in Italy as part of the West's evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pier#Surf#Temp#Waist#Nne
ABC News

Polyp in Biden's colon was benign, potentially pre-cancerous

WASHINGTON -- The polyp removed from President Joe Biden's colon last week was a benign, slow-growing but potentially pre-cancerous lesion that required no further action, his doctor said in a follow-up memo. The specimen, a tubular adenoma, was similar to one removed from Biden in 2008, Dr. Kevin C. O'Connor,...
CANCER
CBS News

NATO chief warns Russia of 'costs' if it moves on Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia Friday that any attempt to invade Ukraine would have costs, as concern mounts about a Russian military buildup near its former Soviet neighbor's borders. Ukraine says Moscow kept about 90,000 troops near their common border following massive war games in western Russia earlier this...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy