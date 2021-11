Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have pulled back from highs. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is trading under $60k, selling off since hitting an all-time high of $69k last week. There's not much in terms of headlines to explain the current weakness although it comes in the context of what has been a monster rally with BTC still up around 100% this year and a similar performance just from the lows in July. Some profit-taking was likely overdue against technically overbought conditions and our message here is that a healthy consolidation of recent gains can ultimately set up the next leg higher.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO