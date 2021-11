Chael Sonnen has experience with getting the promotional push from the UFC and is using that past knowledge to figure out what Khamzat Chimaev’s next move should be. Chimaev — the No. 10-ranked welterweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — continues to generate tremendous hype and excitement following his first-round destruction of Li Jingliang at UFC 267. “Borz” has won all 10 of his professional fights, including finishing all four of his octagon appearances. With the win, fans and fantasy matchmakers alike are ready to throw the 27-year-old into top 10 and top five matchups, even suggesting that he should be next for current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO