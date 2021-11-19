Projecting the Steelers starting defense vs the Chargers

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, they are looking to fill multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball. Here is our prediction about who will start for the Steelers on defense this week.

Defensive line-Cam Heyward

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Defensive line-Isaiah Buggs

Buggs has done a nice job filling in this season with all the Steelers injuries on the dline.

Defensive line-Chris Wormley

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Outside linebacker-Taco Charlton

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cornerback-Cameron Sutton

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cornerback-James Pierre

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Cornerback-Arthur Maulet

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Arthur Maulet moves up on the depth chart and could be a problem in coverage.

Safety-Terrell Edmunds

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Safety-Tre Norwood

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The talented rookie Tre Norwood has earned a start in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If there was ever a time for Devin Bush to have his best game, it is this week.

Inside linebacker-Joe Schobert