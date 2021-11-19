ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Projecting the Steelers starting defense vs the Chargers

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09eELZ_0d21JEuc00

As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, they are looking to fill multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball. Here is our prediction about who will start for the Steelers on defense this week.

Defensive line-Cam Heyward

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKBPM_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Defensive line-Isaiah Buggs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVG5b_0d21JEuc00

Buggs has done a nice job filling in this season with all the Steelers injuries on the dline.

Defensive line-Chris Wormley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0Z3N_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39fulw_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Outside linebacker-Taco Charlton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twvpA_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cornerback-Cameron Sutton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VujpH_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Cornerback-James Pierre

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35jaPC_0d21JEuc00
AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Cornerback-Arthur Maulet

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpKaa_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Arthur Maulet moves up on the depth chart and could be a problem in coverage.

Safety-Terrell Edmunds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25uPlg_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Safety-Tre Norwood

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwKoo_0d21JEuc00
(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The talented rookie Tre Norwood has earned a start in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Inside linebacker-Devin Bush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xswOA_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

If there was ever a time for Devin Bush to have his best game, it is this week.

Inside linebacker-Joe Schobert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27p5Ry_0d21JEuc00
(AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Steelers' Mike Tomlin repeats Le'Veon Bell message after Melvin Ingram trade: 'Volunteers not hostages'

Steelers linebacker Melvin Ingram was traded to the Chiefs on Tuesday in return for a sixth-round draft pick ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Steelers had just signed 32-year-old Ingram in the offseason. What sparked the trade, though, was Ingram reportedly wanting more playing time on the Steelers. Through seven games, he was only a starting player in one Steelers game and he played in six total games.
NFL
The Spun

Chargers Reportedly Getting Significant Boost Before Game vs. Steelers

The Los Angeles Chargers are expected to get arguably their best player on defense back on Sunday. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, L.A. plans to activate pass-rusher Joey Bosa from the COVID-19 list. He was on the list for this week due to being in close contact with defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ plan for Ben Roethlisberger in Week 11 vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ sights are set on Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback for Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers. According to NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, “as long as Ben Roethlisberger is cleared before the Steelers take off Saturday, and is physically fit enough to play, he will start.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrell Edmunds#Chris Wormley#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#Dline#Taco Charlton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Chargers: 3 early causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to the west coast this week to take on the Los Angeles Chargers and hope to put what happened last week behind them. The Steelers played the winless Detroit Lions to a tie in Pittsburgh with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback. Will Pittsburgh get back on track this week? Maybe but here’s what we are worried about.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chargers final injury report vs. Steelers: 3 players doubtful

The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report ahead of the Week 11 battle with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cornerback Michael Davis and safety Nasir Adderley, who missed last Sunday’s game against the Vikings, will play. With defensive tackle Linval Joseph’s availability in doubt, the Chargers will likely promote Forrest...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Chargers vs. Steelers: Betting lines, odds, spread and how to watch

The Chargers host the Steelers in the Sunday Night Football national spotlight at SoFi Stadium. VSiN’s William Hill and Steve Makinen help preview the matchup, and then Dave Tuley brings it together with his best way to bet the game. Steelers at Chargers (-6, Over/Under 47), 5:20 p.m., NBC. Hill:...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers’ injury update has some good, bad, and ugly vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through a rollercoaster of injuries and illnesses this season. That being said, do you want the good news or the bad news first? The latest injury update for Sunday night’s game has a little bit of both. NFL reporter Dov Kleiman tweeted the news shortly after the team released their injury report.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Chargers

With the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 11 matchup being against the Los Angeles Chargers, they’ll have a chance to redeem themselves after a poor performance against the Detroit Lions. The AFC North is a wide-open race and Pittsburgh needs a win on Sunday. We go over this Steelers-Chargers game with some of our Steelers Week 11 predictions in mind.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers comeback comes up just short vs the Chargers

Beating the Los Angeles Chargers on the road was going to be tough for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Doing it with a long list of players out was going to make it even harder. Pittsburgh mounted an impressive comeback in the fourth quarter but completely collapsed on their final offensive drive to lose a shootout 41-37.
NFL
FanSided

Pat Freiermuth comes up huge for Steelers in huge moment vs. Chargers

In one of the biggest moments of Sunday night’s game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth came up big with a touchdown catch. Pat Freiermuth continues to emerge as one of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite targets. Sunday night in Los Angeles against the Chargers, Freiermuth...
NFL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers to be without T.J. Watt, Joe Haden vs. Chargers

PITTSBURGH -- While the status of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for Sunday night's showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers is still unknown, the Pittsburgh Steelers definitively ruled out two significant pieces of their defense. Both T.J. Watt (hip, knee) and cornerback Joe Haden (foot) were ruled out for Sunday night, along...
NFL
On3.com

Steelers offensive lineman suffers injury, will not return vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive guard JC Hassenauer has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, per Steelers PR director Burt Lauten. The offensive line is already missing starter Kevin Dotson, and will not rely on converted tackle Joe Haeg at left guard for the remainder of the game.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers Vs. Chargers Week 11 Recap: PFF Snap Totals & Grades

What a nail biter and high scoring game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with an exciting fourth quarter, back and forth ending, but unfortunately the Pittsburgh Steelers fall short and now sit at 5-4-1. In this article I will provide data from Pro Football Focus and takeaways from watching the film.
NFL
steelcityunderground.com

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet: Week 11 vs the Los Angeles Chargers

Steelers GameDay Cheat Sheet is a weekly series featuring a quick glance at the upcoming Steelers game, including odds, records, things to watch for, and how to watch/listen to the game. Series Notes. All-Time Steelers lead, 24-10 Last: Steelers Win, 24-17 (Oct. 13, 2019) Home Steelers lead, 15-4 Last: Chargers...
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers Podcast: Winners and Losers from Steelers vs. Chargers in Week 11

With a decimated defense, the Steelers struggled against Los Angeles’ AFC entry on the road. The defense nary made a stop until late in the game. But the final 3:40 seconds were harrowing for the black and gold. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
95K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy