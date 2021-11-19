Projecting the Steelers starting defense vs the Chargers
As the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers, they are looking to fill multiple spots on the defensive side of the ball. Here is our prediction about who will start for the Steelers on defense this week.
Defensive line-Cam Heyward
Defensive line-Isaiah Buggs
Buggs has done a nice job filling in this season with all the Steelers injuries on the dline.
Defensive line-Chris Wormley
Outside linebacker-Alex Highsmith
Outside linebacker-Taco Charlton
Cornerback-Cameron Sutton
Cornerback-James Pierre
Cornerback-Arthur Maulet
Arthur Maulet moves up on the depth chart and could be a problem in coverage.
Safety-Terrell Edmunds
Safety-Tre Norwood
The talented rookie Tre Norwood has earned a start in place of Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Inside linebacker-Devin Bush
If there was ever a time for Devin Bush to have his best game, it is this week.
