Equity valuations remain very expensive. Equities decoupled from the underlying macro data. Many thought that the corona crash could fix that, but it didn’t. Valuations became even more expensive instead. Several reliable indicators are as stretched as they have never been before. An example is the composite market value relative to GDP. It stands at more than double the US GDP and is 75% above its long-term trend. The big question is not if equities reverse to the mean but rather when it happens.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO