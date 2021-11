WEST CHESTER, PA — West Chester Police have arrested a Philadelphia man on aggravated assault and related charges. Authorities state that on November 14th, 2021 at approximately 2:45 A.M., West Chester Police responded to the 50 block of Dean Street for the report of an assault with injuries that just occurred. Officers arrived and met with the victim who was interviewed and taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. Through an investigation, Shane Dooley, a 21-year-old white male from Philadelphia, was identified as a suspect. An arrest warrant was obtained for Dooley who turned himself into police on November 18th.

WEST CHESTER, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO