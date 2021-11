COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The new “Scarlet and Gray Advantage” plan was rolled out with pomp and circumstance on the Ohio State University campus Friday. The initiative is designed to allow students to graduate from OSU debt-free. Those attending the investiture ceremony of Dr. Kristina Johnson as 16th President of the university were the first to hear about the plan as well as other goals of the new president.

