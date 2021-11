Austin Bowman, the Ohio State drum major who has led the Best Damn Band in the Land in 2021, was featured on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff Show" on Saturday. Bowman, who bounced back nicely following a stumble during the Oregon game, described the tradition of dotting the "i" at Ohio State. The feature went into the history of "Script Ohio" and the hard work to perfect it.

OHIO STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO