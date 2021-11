The New Orleans Pelicans (1-11) play the Brooklyn Nets (8-4) 7:00 p.m. Friday night at the Smoothie King Center. Zion Williamson will not suit up, and Brandon Ingram has been questionable but missed 6 games now — but there’s genuine hope he’ll return tonight. Josh Hart was ejected a few days ago as a result of a build up of questionable calls and a defensive environment that now allows regular, full contact ... which can stray into straight up fouls. Some youngsters are attracting fans’ attention in a positive manner (Herb!!), while others may be viewed as trade throw-ins or G-League assignees. Oh, and there’s a nice new chapter in the ever-rumbling David Griffin-Alvin Gentry relationship.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO