Box Factory For The Arts Bringing Back Makers Market

The Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts its Fall Arts and Crafts Market on Saturday, Nov. 6, with more than 17 vendors attending. Chris Dotson, Chamber president, said vendors had with a wide variety of products to suit everyone. “We were so happy to see the community to come out to shop small and support these local artisans and small business owners,” she said. “With continued cancellations of many arts and crafts shows, we hope this market gave the vendors a chance to earn some extra cash, while providing a fantastic shopping opportunity for customers.” The market was combined with the Chamber’s second Young Entrepreneurs Day. “YED 2021 saw five local young entrepreneurs come out to try their hand at business,” Dotson said. “We love hosting the YED program, so we can encourage young entrepreneurs to chase their dreams, maybe own their own business someday, and put their business skills to work.”

