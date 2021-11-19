Disneyland: Build Seezleslak’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, says Bobby Moynihan

This week’s SATURDAY SIX takes a look at STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE! We have mentioned many times over the years how the introduction of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal completely changed the direction of the theme park industry. The immediate – and overwhelming – success of Butterbeer made it just about impossible to open anything at the parks without an associated food or drink component. Sometimes they are successful, like Schwarma Palace in Avengers Campus or the Cozy Cones in Cars Land, sometimes not so much (we’re looking in your direction LeFou’s Brew). Gift shops went from “necessary evils,” to places guests actively search out because they are well themed and filled with exclusive merchandise. But the absolute biggest change is introducing the concept of immersive lands based on IPs like we have never see before. Yes, we’ve seen incredibly themed areas like the China and France Pavilions in EPCOT, but those are based on things in the real world. The Wizarding World let us experience a land we always dreamed of being in and made it a reality. After Hogsmeade, we were soon blessed with Cars Land, Diagon Alley, and Pandora: The World of Avatar. We were now firmly in a new era of theme parks.

