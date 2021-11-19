ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FUMC's Live Nativity returns Dec. 5

By Town Talk staff reports
 7 days ago
Last year’s pandemic put a pause on many public events on the Christmas calendar, including First United Methodist Church Alexandria’s drive-thru Live Nativity.

The 20-year tradition returns from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at the church located at 2727 Jackson Street.

The event is free and open to the public. Vehicles are advised to dim lights (if possible) to slowly enter the church property from Jackson Street to tour the Live Nativity scenes before exiting onto North City Park Boulevard.

The event was launched in 1999, during the second year the Rev. Roy T. James was FUMCA pastor, which was from 1998 to 2003, recalls FUMCA member Sherry Murphy.

The drive-thru Live Nativity event was originally a children’s project proposed by the church’s Children’s Council members Kathy Cascio and Shelley Hislop, Murphy said, and involved children with animals posing in three scenes “like postcards.”

