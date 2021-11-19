ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webinar on magnesium alloy metallography scheduled for Dec. 1

 7 days ago

Buehler is offering a new webinar that will focus on magnesium alloys, which are prevalent in the automotive and aerospace manufacturing industries. "Metallography & Etching of Magnesium Alloys" will be presented on Dec. 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Magnesium alloys tend...

thefabricator.com

Two production-volume additive manufacturing machines from Optomec shown at Formnext 2021

Optomec Inc., a builder of 3D printers for metal parts and electronics, showcased two AM machines at the recently concluded Formnext exhibition in Frankfurt, Germany. Designed for high-volume applications, they incorporate automated parts-handling systems and operator-friendly production software that facilitates error-free job sequencing, reports the Albuquerque, N.M., builder. The HC-TBR...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Hougen HMD900 portable magnetic drill offers capacity to 1-1/2 in. dia.

Hougen Mfg. has released the new HMD900 portable magnetic drill for general fabrication. It includes a hidden motor cord design that incorporates the cord into the drill's motor casing and housing for safety and reduced maintenance. The arbor system uses a 5/8-in. slot drive for rigidity, hole accuracy, spring slug...
thefabricator.com

Witt extends line of gas nonreturn valves with Ultra 30 and 40

Witt-Gasetechnik has added the Ultra 30 and 40 models to its line of Ultra gas nonreturn valves. The flow-optimized valves in this line deliver high flow rates despite their small size. With an opening pressure of about 0.058 PSI, they are suitable for low-pressure applications. The new models extend the...
WITT, IL
thefabricator.com

Metal fabrication ready to take off in 2022

Every month Chris Kuehl, economic analyst for the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association Intl. and president of Lawrence, Kan.-based Armada Corporate Intelligence, publishes the Armada Strategic Intelligence System (ASIS), in collaboration with Morris, Nelson & Associates, Leavenworth, Kan. In it, Kuehl and his team outline a cross section of manufacturing sectors that touch the metal fabrication business. Throughout 2020 and 2021, nearly all of those sectors have experienced quite a ride. Business fell in early 2020, for obvious reasons, followed by a continued, albeit faltering, rebound as the global supply chain stumbled back to life. Parts of the metal fabrication business are running full out, others aren't as strong as they could be—if only they had the material and people they needed to get the job done (see Figure 1).
INDUSTRY
Design World Network

Partners for nickel-titanium alloys

Desktop Metal and The University of Toledo Institute of Applied Engineering Research announced a partnership to support the development of nickel-titanium (Nitinol) alloys, Rene alloys, and other non-weldable nickel-based, high-temperature materials on the Production System platform, which leverages patent pending Single Pass Jetting (SPJ) technology. "We are thrilled to partner...
BUSINESS
boatinternational.com

Alloy sailing yacht Mondango 3 back on the market

Having been withdrawn from the market in August 2020, the 56.4 metre Alloy sailing yacht Mondango 3 is back, listed for sale by Burgess. Built in aluminium by New Zealand yard Alloy Yachts to a design by Dubois, Mondango 3 was delivered in 2014 and received a refit and hull repaint in May 2019. A flexible interior configuration by Reymond Langton can sleep up to 11 guests in five cabins including a full-beam master suite amidships, two doubles and two twins with an additional Pullman berth. Crew quarters are forward, allowing for 10 members of crew aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Motley Fool

2 Fintech Stocks to Watch in This Volatile Market

Today's video focuses on Sofi (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Square (NYSE:SQ). The stock prices for both of these companies have fallen over 20% from 52-week high prices. The volatility in the market could be providing investors with dollar-cost averaging opportunities. Here are some highlights from the video. On Nov. 17, Square announced...
MARKETS
thefabricator.com

Multilaser metal 3D printer for big parts in development at Xact

According to 3D printer builder Xact Metal, the criteria guiding the design of its in-development XM300C PBF (powder-bed fusion) metal printer is "Larger build area. Less build time.". The industrial-grade unit, which the State College, Pa., company plans to release in Q4 2022, features a build volume of 10 by...
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Open-filament 3D printer launched by on-demand parts-maker

Teknodizayn is a Turkish supplier of on-demand, additively manufactured parts. Two years ago, the company introduced a 3D printer brand called Loop 3D. The Loop 3D Pro X is an FFF (fused filament fabrication)-style, open-filament printer. The design is based on customer input and the company's own 3D printing experiences.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Frontier 400X welder from Lincoln Electric offers numerous optimized weld modes

Lincoln Electric's Frontier 400X welder has a compact, rugged design for welding on the job site. Powered by a 24.7-HP, turbocharged Perkins diesel engine, the unit delivers 400 amps of welding output to handle high-amperage applications and 11 kW of 1/3-phase auxiliary power to run tools. The machine features an...
LINCOLN, IL
thefabricator.com

Team Industries recognized as Bechtel top supplier

Team Industries Inc. has received the Bechtel 2020/2021 Supply Chain Excellence Award in recognition of its exceptional work on Bechtel projects. Companies were evaluated on multiple factors including overall performance; ability to deliver quality services/supplies on time; ability to work collaboratively to meet milestones; and meeting or exceeding project expectations for safety, performance, technical expertise, and environmental compliance.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Faccin Group names head of sales Americas

Italy-based Faccin Group, a manufacturer of metal bending machines, has appointed Andrea Comparin as head of sales Americas. He has more than 10 years of experience managing metal forming projects for a variety of industries; building a network of agents and distributors in northern Europe; and supporting the R&D department in developing customized solutions, especially within the wind industry.
BUSINESS
thefabricator.com

Metal formers continue to experience supply shortages and other challenges, says report

Metal forming companies anticipate little change in business conditions during the next three months, according to the Precision Metalforming Association's November 2021 "Business Conditions Report." Prepared monthly, the report provides an economic indicator for manufacturing, sampling 105 metal forming companies in the U.S. and Canada. PMA's November report shows that...
INDUSTRY
thefabricator.com

Have problems calculating the flat in sheet metal bending?

I get many letters that ask this same fundamental question: Our flat blanks never seem to work out correctly. We make dozens of trips between engineering, programming, and the shop floor before getting a working flat blank. We have talked many times with the CAD system representatives and programmers. They...
ECONOMY
thefabricator.com

FANUC LR-10iA/10 compact robot suitable for machine tending, warehousing

FANUC America has introduced the LR-10iA/10 robot, designed for machine tending and a variety of picking applications. It mounts to the floor, upside down, or on an angle. It also can be mounted to an AGV or other mobile platform to accommodate various repetitive tasks or automate machines that are standing idle.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

Miro Mfg. sales manager to retire

Miro Mfg. Sales Manager Dave Sucharski will be retiring at the end of the year. Brent Cannavo will assume the sales manager responsibilities in 2022. Miro was featured in the May/June 2017 issue of STAMPING Journal in "Presses help form new future, fortune, for tool- and diemaker.". Sucharski holds a...
BUSINESS

