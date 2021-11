INDIANAPOLIS – Kody Swanson has teamed up with Bertrand Motorsports to contest the National Pavement Midget events at Lucas Oil Raceway next season. The Lucas Oil Raceway schedule for next year features four National Pavement Midget events. Each race will pay $5,000 to the winner, with the champion of the four-race series earning $2,500. The races are scheduled for March 26, May 27, June 30 and Oct. 22.

