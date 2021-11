This year is almost over, but Netflix still has plenty of new content up its sleeves! December will be home to a wide variety of Netflix original TV shows — and it's not all about holiday-themed content, either. We'll see the new seasons of beloved favorites like Cobra Kai, Queer Eye, Emily in Paris, and Money Heist, plus the long-awaited return of surprise hit The Witcher. If you're looking for brand-new content, Netflix has plenty of that too, with intriguing original shows from around the world, ranging from reality competitions to quirky comedies and tense dramas. Keep reading for a complete listing of all the Netflix original shows that should be on your to-watch list all December long.

