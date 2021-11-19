ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland: Build Seezleslak’s Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, says Bobby Moynihan

By Brady MacDonald
Los Angeles Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Saturday Night Live” alumnus Bobby Moynihan wants Disneyland to build Seezleslak’s Cantina in Galaxy’s Edge as a rival watering hole to Oga’s Cantina, and the comedian has even offered to reprise the role of the six-eyed alien bartender he voices in a new Star Wars VR game. “If you...

