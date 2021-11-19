ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Study finds this medication may help reduce risk of dying from COVID-19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN– Across the country, the average number of new...

EatThis

This Cuts Your COVID Risk in Half, New Study Shows

At times, it feels like we may never get rid of COVID as we approach the second year of the pandemic. Over 5 million people have died worldwide from COVID according to World Meters and there's cases surging across the globe prompting lockdowns and strict guidelines. But there are precautions we can continue to take to avoid contracting the virus. A new study released by The British Medical Journal reveals that wearing masks cuts your chances of getting COVID by 53%. Read on to learn more about the study's findings—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
scitechdaily.com

Cholesterol-Lowering Statins Linked to Reduced Risk of Death From COVID-19 in Major Study

Statins are a recommended and common intervention for preventing cardiovascular events by reducing levels of lipoprotein cholesterol in the blood. During the pandemic, it has been debated whether statins influence the risk of death from COVID-19. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now conducted the largest population study to date in the field. The study, which is published in PLOS Medicine, indicates that statin treatment slightly lowers COVID-19 mortality.
Medical News Today

Common antidepressant may reduce COVID-19 death risk

Evidence is growing that a common antidepressant may reduce the severity of symptoms and mortality following SARS-CoV-2 infection. In an observational study, patients taking selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) were 8% less likely to die from COVID-19. Those taking fluoxetine or fluvoxamine were 26% less likely to die. Phase 3...
wkyufm.org

Rural COVID-19 ICU patients have ‘higher risk of dying’ says West Virginia University study

Dr. Sunil Sharma, chief of pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine at West Virginia University, said the Mountain State ran out of ICU beds twice during COVID-19 surges. Sharma led a study that looked at the mortality rates of rural COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units. The study found that rural ICU patients have a greater chance of dying than ICU patients in urban areas.
pharmacytimes.com

Novel Oral Antiviral Treatment Reduced Risk of COVID-19 Hospitalization, Death by 89% in Phase 2/3 Study

If authorized, ritonavir could be prescribed broadly as an at-home treatment to help reduce COVID-19 severity, hospitalizations, and deaths, as well as to reduce the probability of infection following exposure among adults. A novel oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19 from Pfizer showed significant reductions in the risk of hospitalization or...
KCCI.com

Study: Patients taking antidepressants less likely to die from COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new study shows that people taking antidepressants are significantly less likely to die from COVID-19. Dr. Yogesh Shah at Broadlawns Medical Center said there are two reasons why antidepressants would cause fewer COVID-19 deaths. He said antidepressants act as anti-inflammatory agents, and they increase melatonin.
Daily Mail

COVID-19 infection doubles the risk of psychiatric diagnoses including depression and anxiety and triples the risk of sleep problems, study finds

COVID-19 infection leads to increased risk of fatigue, sleep problems and psychiatric issues long after patients are diagnosed with their initial illness, a new study finds. Researchers at the University of Manchester used a UK database of anonymous health records from about 12 million patients, following those who caught Covid for up to 10 months after their diagnosis.
Medscape News

Study Suggest Strategy to Reduce Transmission of COVID-19 at Universities

A new preprint modelling study published on MedRxiv suggests that high levels of vaccination along with asymptomatic testing using lateral flow tests (LFTs) could significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19 in universities during the autumn term of 2021-2022. Universities present a unique environment for transmission of infections, owing to a...
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D can help reduce inflammation, study finds

In a new study from Purdue University, researchers found how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. They found vitamin D reduces inflammation caused by T cells. These are important cells of the immune system and implicated...
WKRC

New study shows going to bed at this time may reduce risk of heart disease:

UNDATED (WKRC) - Could going to bed too early or too late be detrimental to your health? According to a new study, there may actually be an ideal time to hit the hay. A study published this week on European Heart Journal - Digital Health showed those who fall asleep between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. may reduce their risk for heart disease.
