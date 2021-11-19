ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

What fans need to know about this year’s Brawl of the Wild

By Hannah Hislop
 7 days ago
The Griz and Cats on the gridiron are back after a two-year hiatus -- and this year’s matchup will take place Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Brawl of the Wild is back in Missoula with expectations and excitement riding high.

MTN News

“This year's Griz- Cats game is going to be one for the record books. I mean it's a top 10 matchup two teams that only have three losses between them,” noted Montana Grizzlies Football Communications Director Eric Taber.

Some tickets to the game were still available as of Friday morning.

Taber says the most important thing for fans to know is to get to the game early.
While a new mobile ticketing system should mean that the lines should be cut down a bit, Taber says they are expecting a sellout game. Additionally, fans who are planning to bring anything into the stadium will need to sure it is in a clear bag.

It is always hard to find parking on Griz gameday, but with this game, Taber says it is even more important to use other modes of transportation. “Park elsewhere. Take advantage of the park and ride options that are available and walk ride your bike,” Taber advised.

Additional information on parking options can be found here .

MTN News

Griz fans who can’t make it to the big rivalry game will still have some options to catch the game .

“The Brawl of the Wild game is available to watch on the Big Sky’s premier broadcast partner RootSports and their partner affiliates from around the country,” Taber said.

Click here for information about some of the Griz-Cat watch parties that will be taking place across the country.

The party begins when the tailgates get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday and the kick-off is at noon. Click here for more information about tailgating at Washington Grizzly Stadium.

Previewing this year's Brawl of the Wild

