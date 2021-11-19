Nat Geo needs Tampa Bay residents as actors for shark attack scenes

A school of silhouetted bull sharks circle for food near the ocean's surface. National Geographic will film in St. Petersburg in December. [ UNCREDITED | Associated Press ]

ST. PETERSBURG — There will shark attacks off the shores of St. Petersburg next month.

Well, cinematic ones.

National Geographic will be here from Dec. 6-20 to produce “dramatic recreations” for the second season of Shark Attack Files, according to an online flyer seeking actors from the Tampa Bay area.

Actors can be any age, gender and ethnicity.

It is a paying job.

Those interested should email a headshot, acting reel, contact information and availability to Shark_Casting@redrockfilms.net.

According to IMDB.com, the show is about “bizarre and fascinating shark behavior based on real footage captured by professionals.”

The dramatic recreations will be shot by Red Rock Films.

Based out of Maryland, Red Rock Films’ past work includes Secrets of the Whales, which won the 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

How likely are real life shark attacks in this state and area?

In February, the Yearly World Shark Attack Summary from the International Shark Attack File announced that there were 16 unprovoked attacks in Florida in 2020, down from its five-year average of 30. None of the 16 were fatal and none were recorded in Tampa Bay counties.