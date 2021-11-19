ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CTA’s Red Purple Bypass Is Now Open, Ready For Riders

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you take the CTA’s Brown line, here’s something that will make your commute easier and faster.

The CTA has unveiled its new Red Purple Bypass . Brown Line trains will bypass the Red and Purple line tracks just north of Belmont. CBS 2 took the Brown Line from Belmont to Southport to get a inside look. The CTA said the bypass will lower commuting time on all three lines and do much more.

“This project was never just about delays. We can now add extra trains during the busiest period,” said Tammy Chase of the CTA. “Under the old rail system that we had, we were maxed out. We couldn’t add more trains. So what you had at rush hour was crowded trains. People who couldn’t get on trains, had to wait for a second or third train. So this project, this new rail bypass will really alleviates that problem.”

The bypass is part of the $2.1 billion dollar Red and Purple Modernization Project. It replaces the old Clark junction that was built in 1907 to connect the Brown, Red and Purple lines. It is the first new permanent main line track in 28 years.

Chicago Sun-Times

CTA Brown line to begin using Red-Purple Bypass north of Belmont

The CTA’s new Red-Purple Bypass goes into effect Friday, and it will limit delays and make service more reliable, the transportation authority says. The bypass, which cost $320 million to build, will allow the CTA to add trains during the busiest commute periods, and eliminates a 114-year-old rail junction that had become a chokepoint for service across the rail system. It’s the first major improvement completed as part of the $2.1 billion Red and Purple Modernization project.
connectcre.com

CTA Completes Red-Purple Bypass, Eliminates Service Chokepoint

The Chicago Transit Authority said Thursday the new Red-Purple Bypass, the first major improvement for CTA customers as part of the $2.1-billion Red and Purple Modernization (RPM) Phase One project, will go into service on the Brown Line on Friday. The bypass north of Belmont Station is the first new section of track added to the CTA system in 28 years.
cbslocal.com

CTA Red-Purple Bypass Project To Open Friday, Will Carry Brown Line Trains Over Soaring New Tracks North Of Belmont Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — That soaring new CTA train trestle that has been under construction in Lakeview for the past couple of years will officially open on Friday. The Red-Purple Bypass – also known as the Belmont Flyover – will carry Kimball-bound, or northwest-bound, Brown Line trains over the north and southbound Red and Purple line tracks just north of the Belmont station.
Chicago Tribune

Riders soon can board the CTA’s holiday train and bus for the first time in two years

Some lucky Chicagoans will soon be able to ride the Chicago Transit Authority’s colorful holiday bus and train for the first time in two years, after pandemic restrictions last year prohibited boarding. The anticipated holiday tradition, in which a train and bus bedecked with lights and holiday decorations snake through the city, is set to return Friday for the train and Nov. 30 for the bus, ...
NBC Chicago

Here's The 2021 CTA Holiday Train And Bus Schedule

Chicago's CTA holiday train and holiday bus are hitting the roads and rails for a 30th year, and the holiday fleets are offering even more chances to ride. Here's where you can catch Santa and friends riding across the city this holiday season. 2021 CTA Holiday Train Schedule. The Allstate...
CBS Chicago

Stretch Of CTA Blue Line Shuts Down Due To Unauthorized Person On Tracks At Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Blue Line service was partially shut down between the Damen and Jefferson Park stops Wednesday afternoon after an unauthorized person got onto the tracks at Logan Square. Trains operated in two sections – between the O’Hare terminal and Jefferson Park, and between Damen and the Forest Park terminal. The Chicago Transit Authority was not specific about what the person was doing on the tracks or what happened to the person. CHECK: CTA Updates Trains were back running with delays by the evening rush.
CBS Chicago

Allstate CTA Holiday Train Returns This Weekend With Added COVID-19 Procedures

CHICAGO (CBS) – Santa returns to welcome passengers back on board with the Allstate CTA Holiday Train ride on Friday.  Now in its 30th year, Santa along with his helper Ella the Elf will be downtown waving to passengers at each stop with the train decorated in holiday lights and images. This year will be a little different as there will be some restrictions. In an effort to keep people safe from COVID-19 and with recommendations from the CDC and public officials, everyone planning to ride the train or bus must wear a mask or face covering, and no photo sessions with Santa will be allowed this year. The train will also pass some stops if it becomes too crowded.  This year, more routes are added to the train and bus rides.  The Holiday Train will run all eight rail lines from Nov. 26 through Dec. 22. The Holiday Bus will run 14 different routes from Nov. 30 through Dec. 23. For more information about the rides, including schedule times, visit the CTA website.
CBS Denver

Former Air Traffic Control Tower In Central Park Neighborhood Sells For $8M

DENVER (CBS4) – A former air traffic control tower that housed a Denver-based bar chain has sold for $8 million. The 164 foot tower attached to a three story building was built on the site of the old Stapleton International Airport and what is now the Central Park neighborhood. Site of new Punch Bowl Social in the Stapleton neighborhood. (credit: CBS) Punch Bowl Social opened in part of the building in 2017. It closed when COVID pandemic hit and never reopened. According to Business Den, the building was bought by the group Control Tower LLC. It’s still unclear what the building’s future will be.
CBS Chicago

Armed Teenagers Targeting Car Owners In Mount Greenwood And Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Teenagers are behind more carjackings in the Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The first happened November 15 near Western Avenue and 116th Place. The second took place on November 19 Near Pulaski Road and 110thStreet. Police said victims parked their cars in a driveway, when multiple armed teenagers demanded their vehicles and personal belongings.
CBS Chicago

Car Slams Into North Riverside Lounge After Driver Is Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit. The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available. As of Nov. 18, Illinois State Police had responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
CBS Chicago

Firefighters Rescue Water Department Worker Stuck In Hole In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free. CFD working to free trapped worker in hole 6700 East End pic.twitter.com/aQSOsg8Rmg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021 “It was pulling debris and mud right on top of her so while the firefighters were trying to actually dig around...
CBS Boston

Interstate 93 Traffic Snarled In Boston After Morning Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – There were significant traffic delays in Boston Wednesday morning following a crash on Interstate 93. It happened just after 9 a.m. in the area of Exit 16 on the northbound side of I-93. Two lanes were closed following the crash, causing traffic to snarl as many people hit the road ahead of Thanksgiving. Traffic on I-93 in Boston following a crash. (WBZ-TV) All lanes reopened around noon once the crash was cleared. It is not yet clear if anyone was hurt. No further information is currently available.
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police To Install More Cameras, License Plate Readers To Curb Expressway Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) – This year there have been 224 shootings on our expressways; a number continuing to rise as Illinois State Police race to get their delayed multimillion dollar camera and license reader network up and running. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has tracked this closely for us for months, and the number of people held accountable for these shootings is low. We’ve seen the same scene play out 224 times on the expressways around Chicago, more than twice the past two years combined. A total of 20 of the 224 shootings deadly — with people hurt in 101 of them. This is a list...
CBS Chicago

Burglars Target The North Face Store, Foot Locker In Wicker Park; Boost Mobile Nearby In Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shoppers returned to stores this Black Friday, but criminals did too. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, burglars targeted a trio of shops in a crime spree in Wicker Park early Friday morning. And an industry expert said such are becoming more frequent – and thefts now tracking to locally-owned shops. It was around 1:40 a.m. when thieves hit a Foot Locker at 1241 N. Milwaukee Ave., just northwest of the intersection with Division Street. A gate was broken, a window was shattered, and items were taken. Minutes later at 2 a.m., the North Face store at 1629 N. Damen Ave....
CBS Boston

Boston Extends Outdoor Dining Through December 31 Except In North End

BOSTON (CBS) – Outdoor dining in Boston has been extended one month to December 31, but not for everyone. Mayor Michelle Wu signed the policy Wednesday morning, impacting more than 400 businesses in Boston. Read: Boston Outdoor Dining Extension The order excludes the North End, which concluded outdoor dining on November 1. Outdoor dining on private patios and city streets was set to expire December 1. The city blames construction, parking, and traffic issues for closing North End dining early.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Premium Outlets In Aurora Reach Capacity Limit For The Second Time On Black Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches the capacity limit for the second time on Black Friday. #APDAlert: The Chicago Premium Outlets Mall has again reached capacity. The entrances have been closed off temporarily and all traffic will be re-directed until further notice. #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/dJUbeNzFN0 — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 In a tweet by the Aurora Police Department, doors are closed until further notice and traffic have been redirected. The mall opened at 6 a.m. and experienced traffic delays around the mall. #APDAlert: BLACK FRIDAY AT CHICAGO PREMIUM OUTLET MALL: Black Friday shopping is set to get underway at 6am at the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. We are expecting traffic delays around the mall. Please be patient as we work to get everyone in #AuroraBlackFriday pic.twitter.com/1E84lymi6I — Aurora Police Department (@AuroraPoliceIL) November 26, 2021 The mall reached capacity for the first time around 12:17 p.m. and for the second time around 1:53 p.m. The doors have since re-opened.
