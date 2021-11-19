CTA’s Red Purple Bypass Is Now Open, Ready For Riders

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you take the CTA’s Brown line, here’s something that will make your commute easier and faster.

The CTA has unveiled its new Red Purple Bypass . Brown Line trains will bypass the Red and Purple line tracks just north of Belmont. CBS 2 took the Brown Line from Belmont to Southport to get a inside look. The CTA said the bypass will lower commuting time on all three lines and do much more.

“This project was never just about delays. We can now add extra trains during the busiest period,” said Tammy Chase of the CTA. “Under the old rail system that we had, we were maxed out. We couldn’t add more trains. So what you had at rush hour was crowded trains. People who couldn’t get on trains, had to wait for a second or third train. So this project, this new rail bypass will really alleviates that problem.”

The bypass is part of the $2.1 billion dollar Red and Purple Modernization Project. It replaces the old Clark junction that was built in 1907 to connect the Brown, Red and Purple lines. It is the first new permanent main line track in 28 years.