Top 6: Turkey day dinner options for the whole family

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

This Thanksgiving, there is a way to have all the food, without all the stress. Here are some turkey day options around Philly that the whole family can enjoy!

At Bridget Foy's, you can place some to-go orders for turkey, all the sides and pies, or dine right inside their restaurant location on South Street.

The plate full of turkey, brussels, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and extra gravy, is definitely something to be thankful for, and it goes wonderfully with a glass of wine or their fall-themed cocktail made with spice rum and apple brandy, called "Don't Sweat the Fall Stuff!"

At Urban Farmer off the Ben Franklin Parkway, you can join them for brunch, dinner with a special menu, or pre-book your meal to-go, and that includes an entire turkey. I tried Caesar salad, brussel sprouts, expertly cooked prime rib, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey smothered in gravy, and short rib gnocchi.

Porco's small oven bakery and sandwich shop on Washington Avenue is the perfect spot to place your preorder for everything from pastries and sides, to turkey and their famous porchetta platter. When you make your pickup on Thanksgiving Day you can grab a coffee and breakfast sandwich while you wait.

The Red Owl Tavern connected to the Hotel Monaco is doing full dine-in meals with reservations. The chef is preparing a wild striped bass on top of a saffron clam chowder, pasta primavera, garlic mash with turkey legs, braised short rib and butternut squash gnocchi with manchego cheese ragu, which can be easily washed down with their campfire old fashioned topped with sweet toasted marshmallows.

Oyster House on Sansom Street is offering classic items for preorder, like trays of shrimp cocktail and oyster cornbread stuffing, but their homemade pies are all I can think about. Pumpkin, pecan with the perfect hint of bourbon, and their famous honey pie.

For a fancier Thanksgiving feast, head to Steak 48 on Broad Street. The only thing better than not having to clean up your own kitchen is the moist turkey with pepper gravy and cranberry sauce recipe that Chef Rob makes. Chef Rob's Mom's stuffing also made the menu. That and the sweet potato praline skillet is a cheat meal you will not regret.

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

