Entertainment

Could Kyle Rittenhouse, Newly Acquitted Hero of the Right, Land a TV or Politics Gig?

By Jon Jackson
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that the Wisconsin teen has been acquitted by a jury, some people have already started wondering what his future may...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 305

jake
7d ago

His lawyers are probably filing law suits against the media and Biden already. They are going to make him rich .I just made some pop corn so I can watch a blue city burn and get looted by its peeps..BLM and ANTIFA 🤗🤣😂🤗🤣🤗

Reply(23)
50
Akhtar Mazloom
7d ago

He should Sue Biden and Media big time specially NBC and CNN plus CNBC separate so can get more money even they are part of NBC.

Reply
14
Kevin's Back in Town
7d ago

i sure hope so! i would gladly subscribe to any channel that promotes the Kenosha Kid and his heroic message.

Reply
31
Newsweek

