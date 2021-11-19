Could Kyle Rittenhouse, Newly Acquitted Hero of the Right, Land a TV or Politics Gig?
Now that the Wisconsin teen has been acquitted by a jury, some people have already started wondering what his future may...www.newsweek.com
Now that the Wisconsin teen has been acquitted by a jury, some people have already started wondering what his future may...www.newsweek.com
His lawyers are probably filing law suits against the media and Biden already. They are going to make him rich .I just made some pop corn so I can watch a blue city burn and get looted by its peeps..BLM and ANTIFA 🤗🤣😂🤗🤣🤗
He should Sue Biden and Media big time specially NBC and CNN plus CNBC separate so can get more money even they are part of NBC.
i sure hope so! i would gladly subscribe to any channel that promotes the Kenosha Kid and his heroic message.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 305