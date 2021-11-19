ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson feeling ‘much better,’ aiming to catch up for game vs. Bears after return from illness

By Childs Walker, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 7 days ago

There was no prolonged mystery as the Ravens began practice Friday. Lamar Jackson bopped around the field in his familiar black No. 8 jersey, tossing spirals despite the blustery chill in Owings Mills.

Jackson was back and feeling “way better than I was a couple days ago” after missing the team’s previous two practices because of an illness he described as “like a cold.” He was joined by two of his top targets, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashod Bateman, who had also missed preparation time for Sunday’s road game against the Chicago Bears.

Their presence allayed short-term fears that the Ravens would take on the Bears with a diminished offensive arsenal. Jackson nonetheless faced questions about the impact of his periodic absences, especially as the team tries to bounce back from a dispiriting 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

“I definitely feel less prepared, because I want to be out there with my guys,” he said after practicing Friday. “I know I’m behind, because those guys were still out on the field, doing what they were supposed to do, getting better each and every day. I’m probably like 2% behind them right now. I’ve got to catch up.”

When Jackson missed practice Thursday, it was the fourth time this season he was absent because of an illness. He also missed two practices because of back soreness and was not on the field at the start of training camp because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Jackson looked good at practice, but he acknowledged the difficulty of trying to fine-tune coordinator Greg Roman’s offense when key players are in and out.

“It’s not ideal,” Harbaugh said. “It would be better having those guys out there practicing. Practice is very important. It’s how you get good at what you’re doing. It’s how you get things oiled up. So it’s a factor.”

Jackson’s bouts with sickness have turned Ravens fans into a community of amateur nurses, speculating about the wellness of a 24-year-old athletic phenom.

“They’re showing concern,” Jackson said. “I appreciate it, the fans showing concern for their QB. I love that. I love that.”

He speculated that abrupt temperature changes have contributed to his illnesses, saying, “Usually, I don’t get sick. I used to eat my Flintstones vitamins when I was a little kid; my immune system should be good.”

Teammates have downplayed the importance of Jackson’s absences.

“I really don’t think it’s that big of a deal,” said center Bradley Bozeman, who also missed practice Wednesday because of an illness. “I know Lamar, he’s doing his things at home he needs to do. He’s watching plays, he’s getting everything right at home. When he comes back in, he’s not going to miss a step. He’s done it week in and week out. He’s continued to build on that, continued to step up to the plate when he needs to, so I don’t see that being an issue.”

So far, that view has been correct. The Ravens are 3-0 this season after weeks in which Jackson missed at least one practice, and those games have included some of his better passing performances.

On the other hand, the Ravens have struggled to get their offense on track in the first halves of recent games, and they’re coming off their worst offensive performance of the season against the Dolphins. Jackson’s absence, combined with those of his top two wide receivers, Brown and Bateman, made it more difficult for them to work out the kinks in advance of their Sunday matchup with the Bears.

Brown missed practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a thigh injury, and Bateman was absent Thursday because of an illness.

Despite the frequent hits he takes as a ball carrier, Jackson has been a durable player, missing just two games in four seasons — one for rest and the other after he tested positive for COVID-19 last November.

The Ravens have depended on him more than ever this season, and he has stepped up, ranking ninth in the league in passing and eighth in rushing.

The loss to the Dolphins, in which Jackson struggled to counter repeated Cover 0 blitzes, was an exception. He said the only thing he can do is “move on.”

“If we see them again, it will be different,” he said. “The coaches got right. We got right. We all joined in, and we’re going to make something happen if we see Cover 0 again. We’re going to have an answer.”

He turned the page quickly, traveling to Louisville two days after the Dolphins game to watch his alma mater retire his college number. He reconnected with former teammates and shed a few “man tears” as a video tribute played to commemorate the occasion.

Then, he fell ill again. Jackson said that when he misses practices, he’s not worried about falling behind on the game plan so much as he is about losing the collective sharpness he strives for with teammates.

“I try to stay into it, reaching out to coaches, coaches reaching out to me about what’s going on,” he said. “It’s just the chemistry, being with my guys, hitting them outside the numbers, throwing the ball to them and stuff like that, getting the ball downfield and just keeping our chemistry going. That’s probably it.”

Week 11

RAVENS@BEARS

Sunday, 1 p.m.

TV: Chs. 13, 9 Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM

Line: Ravens by 6

Comments / 0

Related
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dolphins#American Football
FanSided

What does “CM” mean on NFL referee hats?

NFL referees during Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins wore “CM” on their hats. Week 10 of the NFL season officially began on Thursday night, as the Baltimore Ravens went on the road to take on the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are looking to continue their climb up the AFC rankings, while the Dolphins were seeking to pull off the massive upset for their third win of the year.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Add Lamar Jackson To Injury Report Day Before Game vs. Bears

Lamar Jackson sounded just fine during his press conference on Friday, but the Baltimore Ravens‘ latest move suggests otherwise. On Saturday afternoon, the Ravens added Jackson to their injury report with an illness. He’s officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Jackson missed two practices earlier this week...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Frustrated Mike Zimmer resigned to Vikings’ COVID issues

After losing two starters who tested positive for COVID-19 for Sunday’s overtime loss at Baltimore, the Vikings placed two reserves on the reserve/COVID list Monday: linebacker Ryan Connelly and practice squad tackle Timon Parris. Starting safety Harrison Smith and starting center Garrett Bradbury missed the Vikings’ 34-31 loss to the...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, still dealing with illness, now questionable vs. Bears; Trace McSorley activated

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is now questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, the team announced Saturday, as he deals with an illness that sidelined him for two days of practice. Jackson, who was a full participant in practice Friday after a two-day absence unrelated to the coronavirus, was not listed with an injury designation in Friday’s injury report. But he was added ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) practices, to start vs. Bears

It what has become somewhat of a curious trend during the 2021 NFL season, Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson missed midweek practice sessions because of an illness said to be unrelated to COVID-19. As Myles Simmons noted for Pro Football Talk, Jackson was back on the practice field Friday...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

‘We’re Good’: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Says He’s Over His Cold, For Real This Time

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he really is over his cold this time. “No relapses, man, we’re good,” he said with a smile when asked about his illness on Wednesday. What happened between Friday, when he said he was feeling much better after missing two days of practice with a cold, and Saturday, when his condition was downgraded? “I have no clue,” said Jackson. In addition to being fatigued, Jackson said he was sweating a lot and felt chills. “I was out of it,” he said. “But I’m good now, I’m feeling great.” The starting quarterback was eventually ruled out...
NFL
Pioneer Press

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson to miss practice Wednesday with non-COVID illness

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and center Bradley Bozeman will miss practice Wednesday with illnesses that aren’t related to the coronavirus, coach John Harbaugh said. Harbaugh said Wednesday that Jackson and Bozeman were sent home sick from the team’s facility. “I guess it’s that time of year,” Harbaugh said. Jackson has...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Late setback with illness keeps Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out vs. Bears: ‘He was so sick’

During the plane ride to Chicago for the Ravens’ matchup against the Bears on Sunday afternoon, cornerback Marlon Humphrey knew quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t feeling well. Jackson had been battling a non-COVID illness throughout the week and there were questions swirling about whether the former NFL Most Valuable Player would suit up. Humphrey, on the other hand, had a feeling the Ravens ...
NFL
ESPN

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson 'feeling great,' will start vs. Chicago Bears

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said he's set to start Sunday's game at the Chicago Bears after returning to practice Friday. Jackson had missed the past two days of practice because of a non-COVID-19-related illness. On Friday, he participated in all the drills during the media viewing portion of practice.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Lamar Jackson inactive vs. Bears due to non-COVID illness

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss Sunday afternoon's game against the Chicago Bears due to a non-COVID-related illness. Jackson was a full participant at Ravens practice on Friday after missing the prior two days due to the illness. He tested it out at Soldier Field prior to kickoff, but was ultimately deemed unable to play.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be in danger of missing Sunday’s game

The Baltimore Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday as the former MVP sat out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. This marked the third time this season that Jackson had missed practice time due to an illness. Although it certainly didn’t hurt his team the previous two times as the Ravens went on to win both games.
NFL
FanSided

Lamar Jackson uncertain to play vs. Bears with illness

The Baltimore Ravens are already ruled out wide receiver Marquise Brown for Week 11, but they could be without quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens revealed the bad news on Saturday afternoon that wide receiver Marquise Brown was ruled out for their game on Sunday against the Chicago Bears due to a thigh injury. As if things could not get any worse for Ravens, fans, there is this update on quarterback Lamar Jackson.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
873K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy